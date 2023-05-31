Former WWE Champion should return from injury and disrupt Roman Reigns' title run at Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns should lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in London, United Kingdom. As controversial as it may sound, the best way for creative to disrupt programming in the Triple H-led era today is for The Tribal Chief's reign to shockingly end. Who should he drop the belt to?

Drew McIntyre.

The Scotsman worked a fantastic WWE main event in Cardiff, Wales, last year, but Reigns managed to steal the win. Now that the latter has crossed the 1,000-day mark, WWE could realistically end his monumental title reign if they wanted to.

Quick trivia: Drew McIntyre has not defeated Roman Reigns a single time on pay-per-view. They have faced each other at WrestleMania 35, Stomping Grounds 2019, Survivor Series 2020, and finally, Clash at the Castle 2022. That's a 0-4 win-loss record for the former WWE Champion at Premium Live Events.

Roman Reigns lost a PLE match for the first time since Royal Rumble 2022 earlier this week, though he didn't take the pin. The visual of Sami Zayn standing tall over the fallen Head of the Table was a sight to see.

Money in the Bank will emanate from the O2 Arena in London, and it has been nearly six years since a world championship changed hands in the United Kingdom.

SummerSlam 1992 arguably still has one of the greatest main events of the show between Bret Hart and The British Bulldog over the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The title change and the crowd reception to the whole thing is what makes it so iconic.

When we look at the Money in the Bank franchise, nothing beats CM Punk defeating John Cena and blowing a kiss goodbye to Vince McMahon as the Straight Edge Superstar's contract status remained uncertain.

It's time for the company to totally disrupt the current programming, and right the wrong they did to Drew McIntyre last year. The Scotsman is currently a RAW Superstar but has yet to return to WWE TV since WrestleMania 39. He could easily resurface on the blue brand instead, as from a storyline perspective, it makes perfect sense for him to return for a UK show.

Drew McIntyre ending Roman Reigns' title reign and kicking off another run on top of the card while The Tribal Chief deals with the plenty of issues in hand regarding The Bloodline will make for a grand summer.

Seth Rollins took a shot at Roman Reigns on WWE TV

Ahead of Night of Champions, the now-World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins directed his annoyance at superstars who don't value the business as much as they do themselves. As part of a sit-down interview with Corey Graves, Rollins noted:

"You got people that care more about protecting themselves than pushing the industry going further.” (H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling)

While Seth and Drew could work a solid feud with a heel turn for the latter, as was the word on the rumor mill recently, The Scotsman is long overdue for another world title run. Much like "Monday Night Rollins," McIntyre is the face that needs to take over WWE TV in the coming months, while Reigns remains a focal point.

This even opens up the possibility of a future showdown between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, a proper heel turn for The Scotsman, and in turn, a feud with his former tag team partner, Cody Rhodes.

