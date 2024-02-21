Former WWE champion to stop Damian Priest from cashing in on Seth Rollins before WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins has been WWE World Heavyweight Champion since Night of Champions 2023. He has defended the title against prominent names like Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso, among others. There's another superstar who really wants to dethrone The Visionary but has been unsuccessful thus far.

Since winning the Money in the Bank contract in July 2023, Damian Priest has consistently tried to cash in his contract on The Visionary. Unfortunately for him, due to various reasons, he has failed to capture the coveted title. The Archer of Infamy may now try to cash in on an episode of RAW before WrestleMania 40 so he can enter the high-profile show as champion.

This time, self-proclaimed Judgment Day member R-Truth might be a thorn in Priest's side, preventing him from successfully cashing in the contract. The former United States Champion seemingly betrayed the heel faction when he sided with Kevin Owens during the latter's match against Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Truth was upset with Damian Priest and vowed to teach The Judgment Day a lesson for bullying and hurting people. Since his loyalty towards the faction was genuine, the 52-year-old seemingly hasn't taken their rejection kindly.

Given Truth's unclear equation with The Judgment Day, he could distract Priest during a potential MITB cash-in attempt. This might allow the veteran to exact revenge on the heel faction and prevent The Archer of Infamy from reigning supreme. Rollins has been WWE's workhorse champion for months. Hence, he deserves to enter WrestleMania 40 as the World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE veteran explains what hurt Seth Rollins' current title run

Despite being injured, Seth Rollins has consistently appeared on WWE programming. He is determined to walk into The Show of Shows as champion, and fans worldwide are firmly behind him. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo has a different opinion of The Visionary's title reign.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained how Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship run was hampered by Roman Reigns' recent comments about the gold:

"I am not blaming him [Seth Rollins] for a lot of that because from the jump, it felt like that title was forced. You know what I mean? I mean, my god, it felt like we are gonna have a new title over here because nobody can beat Roman (...) Where it really hurt too was then you had Roman dress down the title and Seth had no comeback whatsoever, so like where are we now?"

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to appear on a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber 2024. It will be interesting to see what the duo will say about their budding feud with The Bloodline.

