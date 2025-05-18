Former WWE Champion to turn babyface after 558 days at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring the possibility 

A former WWE Champion can turn face after 558 days at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Drew McIntyre has been a heel in the company since November 13, 2023, when he helped The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) retain their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

How can Drew McIntyre turn babyface at Saturday Night's Main Event? It may happen because of Bloodline leader Solo Sikoa. McIntyre will square off against Damian Priest in a Steel Cage match at SNME. The Scottish Psychopath is expected to win the match. However, Sikoa and JC Mateo can attack him after the contest.

The rumors of McIntyre's face turn began after his staredown with Sikoa and Co. this week on SmackDown. While the former WWE Champion was returning to the backstage area after challenging Priest to a steel cage match, Sikoa was heading to the ring for his Money in the Bank qualifier.

The intense moment between Sikoa and McIntyre stems from their storied past. In 2022, The Street Champion of the Island cost the Scotsman a potential Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win at Clash at the Castle. While McIntyre did have a match with Sikoa later, he arguably hasn't been able to exact revenge on him.

The fire is still burning inside McIntyre, and it was visible on SmackDown. Therefore, Sikoa might attack the former WWE Champion at SNME. The Scottish Warrior could get revenge on The Bloodline leader by costing him the Money in the Bank ladder match. This could set up a big bout between them at SummerSlam in August. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Solo Sikoa can turn on Jacob Fatu any day in WWE

Jacob Fatu may not have Solo Sikoa's back in his potential feud against Drew McIntyre. The Samoan Werewolf and Sikoa have not been on the same page for a while. This week on SmackDown, it was evident that Fatu is no longer happy to be with the former NXT North American Champion. The Street Champion of the Island even took a dig at The Samoan Werewolf in a promo.

Jacob Fatu is showing signs of a face turn. If he is unable to resolve his issues with Solo Sikoa, they could kick off a feud. Sikoa might ask his newest ally, JC Mateo, to attack Fatu, leading to The Samoan Werewolf's face turn. It remains to be seen when The Bloodline will officially split.

