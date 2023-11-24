Former WWE Champion to turn heel after 448 days and reunite with Drew McIntyre after Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre is set to participate in the upcoming WarGames match as the fifth member of Team Judgment Day against Team Cody Rhodes.

On a recent episode of WWE RAW, McIntyre made his first appearance as a villainous character, confirming his role as the fifth member of the RAW faction inside the WarGames structure. Notably, he also clarified that he hadn't joined the Judgment Day yet.

This development has sparked speculation about McIntyre's future plans as a heel character, potentially involving a reunion with Sheamus. The scenario that might unfold could see The Celtic Warrior making his comeback in WWE after Survivor Series WarGames, turning heel and eventually aligning himself with McIntyre.

Sheamus last portrayed his heel character before last year's Clash at the Castle, where he faced Gunther in an Intercontinental Championship match, leading to his face turn and marking 448 days as a babyface star.

Expand Tweet

The potential reunion with Sheamus could be the reason behind McIntyre's clarification about not joining the Judgment Day on the red brand. Additionally, WWE has reportedly removed the Celtic Warrior's advertisement from the company's website for the November 24, December 1, and December 8 editions of SmackDown, which could be related to this potential storyline.

It will be intriguing to see how the narrative unfolds after Survivor Series WarGames and whether Sheamus and Drew McIntyre will reunite in WWE.

Drew McIntyre sends a message to Randy Orton after RAW

After the announcement of Randy Orton as the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes at WarGames, Drew McIntyre took to his Twitter to share his reaction to the return of his old rival. McIntyre posted an old photo featuring a face-off between him and Orton with a caption saying hello to The Viper.

McIntyre and Orton engaged in multiple series of matches during the pandemic era. They were arch-rivals not too long ago, with McIntyre winning the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Months later, the Legend Killer defeated McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell to win the WWE Championship.

Expand Tweet

However, less than a month later, Drew defeated Randy in a "No Countout No Disqualification" match on the red brand to regain the championship. At that time, The Viper was a heel, while The Scottish Warrior was a babyface.

The prospect of Drew McIntyre and Orton facing each other again inside the double-ring structured match will surely be interesting to witness.