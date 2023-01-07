Former WWE star details why John Cena is probably not worried about his bald spot

Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently commented on John Cena's significant hair loss.

After more than a year of absence from in-ring competition, John Cena returned to the WWE ring on December 30 to team up with Kevin Owens in a match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown. When Cena removed his cap, the WWE Universe noticed that he had lost hair and had a bald spot.

During and after the show, photos of Cena's bald spot went viral on social media. On the latest episode of the Cafe de Rene podcast, Paul London commented on the 16-time world champion's hair loss. The former Cruiserweight Champion stated that Cena is probably not worried about it.

"Uhh, poor guy... I mean, I would hope he's prepping for a role that requires that look... He's probably not worried about it. I would think with the millions that he has he'd be able to cover that up if he wanted to," London said. [2:27:02 - 2:28:24]

Who should John Cena face at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Nearly a week ago, John Cena and Kevin Owens defeated the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown. Reports now suggest that the Leader of the Cenation could return to compete in another match at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's SP3 on Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell disclosed that he would be interested in seeing Cena go head-to-head against Logan Paul on the Show of Shows.

"Well, I do like the [John] Cena-Logan Paul match-up. Because that's one match-up that's a one-and-done. People kind of feel that internally. Logan Paul is doing all sorts of stuff and Cena is doing movies so if they match up, it's one and it's off the chart. I'd be interested in seeing that," he said. [2:00-2:32]

