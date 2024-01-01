A released WWE Superstar could potentially make a stunning return to the promotion next month at the Royal Rumble.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will take place at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay on January 27. CM Punk returned to the promotion at Survivor Series and has already announced that he will participate in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Cody Rhodes has also revealed that he will be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match once again this year. The American Nightmare won the 2023 Royal Rumble but came up short in his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

WWE released a bunch of talent from the main roster and NXT in September 2023 following their merger with UFC. One of the most notable names let go by the promotion was Dolph Ziggler. The Showoff had a remarkable 19-year career with the Stamford-based company but was never the main star of the promotion.

Ziggler has announced that he will be competing in Puerto Rico next month, but he could also be getting set to make a stunning return to the promotion. The veteran may choose to return to the company at the Royal Rumble to try to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 40.

The 43-year-old accomplished a lot in his career, but winning the title in the main event of WrestleMania 40 could cement him as a future WWE Hall of Famer.

Former WWE star makes bold prediction about Dolph Ziggler's future

A former superstar believes that Dolph Ziggler could be getting set for the best years of his career.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws Show, NWA World Champion EC3 commented on Ziggler's release from the promotion. The former NXT star noted that the veteran has kept himself in great shape and could be in store for the best run of his career if he is motivated.

"I think Dolph can do the best work of his career now and have a couple of years doing something incredible. Knowing who he is and what he does, he relegated himself into that role as good worker, great bumper. He was a world champion and he was a draw […] If he can get out of it a little bit and make himself, or if he wants to, because he's already made, but if he wants to do something, I think he can do the best work of his career outside of it [WWE]." [From 29:57 – 30:36]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Dolph Ziggler has established himself as one of the best in-ring workers on the planet. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former World Heavyweight Champion in the world of professional wrestling.

