Dolph Ziggler reveals he's working with WWE Legend following release

Dolph Ziggler's 19-year run with WWE came to an end on September 21st of this year as he was released in a round of budget cuts. The former World Heavyweight Champion has remained busy since then and is also working with a WWE Legend.

The Show-Off grew up as a big fan of stand-up comedians, and after deciding to launch his own comedy career in 2010, he got serious about things in 2013. Ziggler has performed on his own stand-up comedy tours and on Comedy Central, among other outlets. His first headlining comedy tour ran from January to March 2019, and he even took a break from WWE to focus on touring.

Ziggler made his first post-WWE convention appearance this weekend as he greeted fans at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio, not far from his hometown of Cleveland. The former Spirit Squad member also participated in a Q&A with fans, revealing that this was his first convention appearance.

The former two-time World Heavyweight Champion revealed during his GalaxyCon Q&A that he has been doing his comedy routine as part of Mick Foley's ongoing "Nice Day" tour, according to PWInsider. Ziggler has been the opening act for the WWE Hall of Famer's tour stops.

Ziggler noted that he got into stand-up comedy out of fear of doing a set, as he was curious to see if he could do it. He pulled it off and stuck with it. The 43-year-old also mentioned how when he was first starting out, he once performed a bit in the back of a Chinese restaurant in front of three people who spoke very little English.

Foley's comedy tour is currently wrapping up its 2023 dates, and there are no scheduled appearances with Ziggler. However, fans can keep an eye on the calendar for 2024 tour stops.

Dolph Ziggler to join brother against WWE rival?

Dolph Ziggler's comedy career continues to expand as he and his brother are on the "Hunkamania Holiday" tour. His brother is known as 'Hollywood Hunk' Ryan Nemeth to AEW fans.

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff recently discussed Ziggler's pro wrestling future and said that of the released talents, The Show-Off will have the most fun because his financial security will allow him to do whatever he wants. He also sees the future Hall of Famer joining AEW because his brother works there. Bischoff believes this will motivate the former NXT Champion.

"And I think that's probably going to motivate Dolph more than anything else at this point. He doesn't need the money, I might guess. I don't know what he's done with his money, but he seems to be a very smart guy. He's going to pursue what makes him happy, and I think working with his brother would make him happy so that'd be my bet. If there's any one of those people that are gonna go to AEW, it would be him," he said.

Ziggler will officially become a free agent after Wednesday, December 20th, when his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires. He has not wrestled since the Double Count Out with JD McDonagh on the May 29th edition of RAW.

