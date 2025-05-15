Former WWE Universal Champion to join Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman at major WWE event? Potential explored

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will face CM Punk and Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event in a tag team match. The babyfaces are convinced that taking down The Visionary is essential for their growth in WWE. However, defeating Rollins and Co. won't be an easy task for Punk and Zayn.

Currently, The Visionary is on a path to take over WWE, and for that, he needs to pick up victories against the top stars on the roster. Taking down Zayn and Punk will be quite the start, and he will drop to any level necessary to accomplish his objective. On May 24, he can reveal the fourth member of his stable, Finn Balor.

The Prince hasn't been the happiest in The Judgment Day in recent months, and is not fond of the way Dominik Mysterio has been questioning him. Fans are expecting the former Universal Champion to snap at any time, and it can finally happen at Saturday Night's Main Event. Instead of turning on The Judgment Day, he can simply help Rollins and Breakker win at SNME, joining hands with them.

Not only will this shock The Judgment Day, but it will also provide a fresh direction to the former Universal Champion. Paul Heyman can then help Balor scale new heights as part of the faction. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Potential hint may have been dropped about the addition of a new member to Seth Rollins' stable

Triple H has already given fans three major heel turns in 2025: John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025, Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41, and Becky Lynch on the RAW after 'Mania. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE may have dropped a hint about another heel turn, which can take place at Saturday Night's Main Event.

On the red show, the opening segment ended with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk standing in the ring with steel chairs while Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker stared them down from the ramp. The positioning of all five superstars was similar to that of The Shield and The Authority when Triple H initiated Plan B against The Hounds of Justice.

Zayn stood behind Punk, hinting that he could betray The Best in the World by taking him down with a steel chair shot. This led many to believe The Master Strategist could join Rollins' faction.

