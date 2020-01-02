Former WWE Women's Champion says she wants "more matches" with Alexa Bliss

Could we see Little Miss Bliss accept the challenge?

Alexa Bliss' 2019 was blighted by injury and spells on the sidelines, but with Little Miss Bliss recently returning to the ring and looking set for a monumental 2020, a former WWE Women's Champion has pinpointed Five Feet of Fury as the one Superstar they want to have "more matches" with this year.

During a Twitter Q&A session, Charlotte Flair was asked the question, and gave a very simple answer, tagging Alexa Bliss as she quoted the tweet.

Flair would also discuss her relationship with fellow WWE Superstar Andrade, whom she got engaged to last night. The Queen would reveal where their first date was and her father Ric Flair's opinion of her new fiance.

Meanwhile, it's been rumored that Alexa Bliss may have a big year this year both in and out of the ring, with a speculated third WWE podcast rumoured to be hosted by Little Miss Bliss. The rumor emerged almost immediately after Bliss commented on the apparent removal of her "promotional privileges" in WWE.

Both Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champions. Might we see them clash this year? Only time will tell.