Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to cost Logan Paul against Jey Uso and turn face? Exploring the possibility

RAW Superstar Logan Paul was recently announced as the next challenger for Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship. However, another former World Champion might get involved during the title match to ensure The Maverick won't walk out the winner.
Logan Paul made his presence felt a week after Jey Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Last week, things escalated between them when The Maverick attacked the champion after RAW went off the air. It has since been announced that they will go face to face at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, with the title on the line. However, there is a possibility of Gunther getting involved to cost the challenger the title match.
Although both men are listed as heels, Logan Paul is more unpopular among fans, while Gunther still gains cheer here and there due to his entertaining promos and wrestling abilities. In the past, when The Ring General was the champion, he had already expressed his disdain over The Maverick wanting to go after the World Heavyweight Title:
"He’s the jack of all trades, as they say. But I don’t believe World Heavyweight Champion is one of them. That being said, I think my English is pretty good by now, but I’ll make it even simpler. If Logan Paul thinks he can walk in here and take this away from me, if he ever makes it to the top of the line to challenge me for the World Heavyweight Championship, it will be my duty and my pleasure to slap that stupid smirk out of his face." [H/T: TJR Wrestling]
The Ring General turning babyface by attacking Logan and helping Jey Uso in the process will guarantee him a lot of support already. It will also be a good way to freshen up his persona by introducing a new side to him.
It must be noted that while there is a chance the above angle could take place, so far it is merely speculation.
Does WWE Hall of Famer think Logan Paul will dethrone Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship?
Apart from Logan Paul, The Yeet Master has made another enemy on RAW lately, Seth Rollins, supported by Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. Interestingly, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley believes the new faction will be in charge of dethroning the champion, and not The Maverick.
On Busted Open, the Hall of Famer expressed that he thinks Jey won't be champion for long, and that the World Heavyweight Championship will likely go to Seth Rollins.
"I do not think that Jey Uso will be carrying it for a significant amount of time, nor do I think I need to see Jey carry it for a significant amount of time. I think that the title of Seth Rollins' waist with Paul Heyman by his side is the way to go," Dudley said.
It will be interesting to see how things develop between Jey Uso and Logan Paul in the weeks ahead.