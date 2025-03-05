Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion could have a heel turn even more shocking than John Cena

John Cena's heel turn at the 2025 Elimination Chamber remains the most talked-about wrestling moment in recent history. Although there was some speculation that it was happening, seeing it take place was still a shock. However, former World Champion Rey Mysterio turning heel can possibly get a much larger reaction.

John Cena portrayed a babyface character for over 20 years in WWE, boosting his reputation as The Face That Runs the Place and one of the most famous names among younger fans. However, that gimmick diminished after he decided to align with The Rock and attack Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber. The turn caused shockwaves in the wrestling world. However, another top babyface who might cause a bigger reaction is Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio can end his wrestling career with a bang

It's no secret that the topic of retirement has been discussed by the WWE Hall of Famer. Rey even admitted that he is nearing the day he will have to hang up the boots. When the time comes, he can end it on an unforgettable note by portraying a character he hasn't since joining the Stamford-based promotion.

Mysterio has been a babyface since he made his WWE debut in 2002. Like John Cena, the former WWE Champion has a much younger audience and is well-known in mainstream media as a good guy. Given this, a heel turn will attract much more attention and intrigue on his way out as an active wrestler.

Rey Mysterio may feel betrayed about John Cena's heel turn

The former World Heavyweight Champion has had many partners throughout his stint in the Stamford-based promotion. There were Eddie Guerrero, Batista, and even his son Dominik Mysterio, but they all turned their back on him at some point. Recently, even his LWO recruits Santos Escobar and Carlito betrayed him as well.

Mysterio and John Cena also share a close relationship on and off-screen. After seeing how successful The Doctor of Thugnomics is getting since turning to the dark side, Rey may feel that being a babyface is no longer worth it, and being a heel might get him more opportunities.

Rey Mysterio turning heel can have a lot of ripple effects in the locker room

It has been implied in recent episodes of RAW, mainly by The New Day, that the 50-year-old was the locker room leader and has a lot of influence on the superstars and on what goes on in the back.

With this in mind, Rey plays a crucial role in the locker room. Many of the younger stars listen to him and name him as their role model. Mysterio turning heel can affect the roster's beliefs and perspectives. It can cause notable babyfaces to turn heel and maybe even some heels to turn face in hopes of bringing him back to being a good guy, like his son Dominik.

