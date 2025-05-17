Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion to leave current faction and join Seth Rollins' group? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins is stronger than ever before in WWE after allying with Paul Heyman and roping in The Badass, Bron Breakker, in his group. Although the trio hasn't named their group yet, they might do so soon, but before that, the Wiseman can bring in another superstar to strengthen the faction.

It could be the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. The Austrian Grapper recently defeated Pat McAfee at Backlash, beating the 38-year-old ring announcer black and blue. He is now looking to once again take a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther is currently the leader of the Imperium faction in WWE. He has Ludwig Kaiser with him under his wings, while another member, Giovanni Vinci, was removed from the group in April last year. Further, Imperium is largely dysfunctional at the moment in WWE, with Kaiser also making individual appearances. Therefore, Gunther can finally end Imperium and move on to join Seth Rollins' faction, and make it one of the hottest factions in the company.

It also makes sense for Gunther to go along with Rollins because The Visionary and Bron Breakker have issues with Jey Uso. This week on RAW, Jey came out to aid CM Punk in tackling Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. The Yeet Master, however, had to pay for it, as later in the show, he was assaulted by Breakker on Rollins' orders.

Gunther will seemingly get more backing from Rollins and company if he joins their camp. The Ring General is one of the best in-ring performers in the Stamford-based promotion at the moment. Pairing him alongside Breakker, who is another breakout star, and Seth Rollins would make the faction look destructive.

Gunther might most likely face Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW on June 9

Gunther has said that he will face the winner between Jey Uso and Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the June 9 edition of RAW. Jey and Paul will lock horns for the first time in a World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Most likely, Jey Uso is expected to come out as the winner in this clash, as he has recently won the title at WrestleMania 41, and might not be dropping his title soon. Therefore, Gunther and Jey Uso are most likely to square off against each other in a WrestleMania 41 rematch.

At present, The Ring General holds an upper hand over the Yeet Master in one-on-one clashes, with three straight wins before his big loss at WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen if Gunther will be able to win back his title from the Yeet Sensation.

