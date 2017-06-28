From the WWE Rumor Mill: Carmella's Money In The Bank victories were as per the original plans

It is being reported that both of Carmella's Money In The Bank Ladder match victories were as per WWE Creative's original plans.

Carmella won the SmackDown rematch for the MITB briefcase

What’s the story?

It is being reported by Cageside Seats that Carmella was always scheduled to win both the first and the second-ever Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder matches, despite some earlier rumours to the contrary.

In case you didn’t know...

The first ever Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match took place on June 18, 2017, at the Money In The Bank Pay Per View. The match was contested between Becky Lynch, Tamina, Charlotte, Carmella and Natalya.

Controversially, Carmella’s accomplice James Ellsworth interfered during the match by pushing Becky Lynch off the ladder. The Chinless Wonder then climbed the ladder and retrieved the briefcase himself, dropping it down to Carmella.

Daniel Bryan subsequently announced a second Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder rematch for the 27th June 2017 edition of SmackDown LIVE due to the controversial circumstances surrounding Carmella’s victory in the first one.

The heart of the matter

It is being reported that Carmella winning both the Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder matches was planned all along. The victories, James Ellsworth’s action and everything else that transpired in between all went as per the original plans devised by the SmackDown creative team.

Carmella won the second Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder match on last night’s edition of SmackDown LIVE, also in part due to Ellsworth’s interference. The Baltimore native, despite being banned from the arena by Daniel Bryan earlier, interfered during the match yet again.

Ellsworth pushed Carmella into the ring and climbed the ladder in an attempt to get the briefcase, before being thrown off of it by Becky Lynch.

The distraction allowed Carmella to grab a steel chair. She then Becky Lynch in the back with it, causing Becky to go down. Carmella would go on to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase herself, thus sealing her victory.

What’s next?

It appears that Carmella has now conclusively won the Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase and that she won’t be subjected to any further rematches for it. It is unclear when or how she’ll go after the Women’s title after this, but for the time being Carmella appears to be enjoying her victory.

Author’s take

Carmella is definitely one of the best heels on WWE’s entire Women’s roster. Her mic skills, combined with her mostly-stellar in-ring work combine to make her a great character on screen, and these victories certainly mean that her future in the WWE is quite bright.

