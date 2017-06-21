From the WWE Rumor Mill: Future plans for Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed

Could Big Cass and Enzo Amore feud with each other?

Big Cass laid out Enzo Amore with a big boot on RAW

What’s the story?

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer, spoke about possible future plans for Enzo and Cass now that they have broken up after Cass was revealed as Enzo’s mystery attacker on this week’s RAW.

In case you didn’t know...

Over the past few weeks, Enzo and Cass had both been attacked backstage. The identity of the attacker remained unsolved until this week with Big Show and The Revival (Dash and Dawson) being the main suspects.

On last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW, Kurt Angle summoned Big Show, The Revival as well as Enzo and Cass to the ring where he confirmed that The Revival weren’t the attackers. Big Show, too, denied having anything to do with the attacks.

WWE RAW commentator Corey Graves then stood up from his chair at the announcer’s desk and showed footage of Big Cass orchestrating the attack on himself. Graves also added that none of the WWE medical officials had treated Cass for any injuries either.

Upon the revelations, Cass finally came clean and confessed that he was indeed the attacker as he was “sick” of Enzo and his antics. Cass then kicked Enzo down with a big boot before walking out of the ring, turning heel in the process and breaking up their team for good.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer stated that it might be difficult for the WWE to find competitors for Enzo and Cass going forward. He said that Cass didn’t exactly exaggerate his hatred for Enzo in his confession and mentioned some pretty justifiable and truthful reasons for breaking off with Enzo.

Meltzer added that Enzo had indeed been at fault several times for their tag team not being able to win titles in the WWE ever since the two became a team in NXT.

He then noted that a long-term feud between Enzo and Cass was probably not on the cards and Enzo would be “lucky” to get on television after this as Cass will probably go on to find his footing as a heel elsewhere.

Meltzer also added that the objective of the break-up was to have Big Cass break out as a singles performer and thus he would probably not have much to do with Enzo anymore. Meltzer also stated that Enzo would probably keep the music and the entrance, whereas Cass could get a new entrance theme soon.

Finally, Meltzer said that Enzo Amore could possibly feature on 205 Live as he was seen as a star and his presence could help the Cruiserweight division.

What’s next?

The team of Enzo and Cass may have been broken up, but Cass was the only one who could get a word in during last night’s edition of Monday Night RAW. On the next episode of RAW, which will be taking place on 26th July 2017, Enzo could possibly make an appearance and speak out.

Author’s take

Enzo and Cass are now official split up, and I agree with Dave Meltzer. It doesn’t make much sense to have the two feud with each other. Logically, Cass should now get a monster push that could establish him as a credible singles Superstar.

Enzo, on the other hand, can probably help spice up the Cruiserweight division or go back to NXT. He is extremely popular with the audiences, so him being on TV would probably be better for the WWE than keeping him away from it.

