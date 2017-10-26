From the WWE Rumor Mill: John Cena's possible role at Survivor Series

WWE could have some big plans for Cena.

Will he be at Survivor Series after all?

What's the story?

Survivor Series is going to be here before we know it and there are several big matches planned already. The champion vs champion aspect of the show is scheduled to carry all the way up the card as the two top names from either brand will collide.

Also Read: From the WWE Rumor Mill: The Rock and Steve Austin being considered for big Survivor Series role

Jinder Mahal vs Brock Lesnar is going to be a match worth tuning into. But The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports there could be plans of inserting John Cena into the picture.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena is a very busy guy. He's currently taking some time off WWE so he can focus on his many extracurricular activities which very well could translate into his full-time job soon enough.

With films like Bumblebee and Blockers on the way, it looks like John Cena is going to carve out an even bigger niche for himself in Hollywood. But the multi-faceted entertainer is still an extremely valuable asset to WWE and they love having him around whenever he can fit it into his busy schedule.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar vs Jinder Mahal is going to be a tricky booking decision for WWE. There are several ways they could go with this booking decision with just the variables presently at play. Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter there is currently talk of bringing in John Cena as a special referee for the match.

John Cena's involvement in a match with Jinder Mahal might provide an excellent opportunity for an eventual WrestleMania match between the two at WrestleMania.

What's next?

Jinder Mahal did throw down a challenge for John Cena at WrestleMania so it's difficult to say how he will respond. But Survivor Series is up first and WWE needs to figure out some way to book this match so it makes sense.

Author's take

John Cena would be a fine special referee. He would be able to show up in Houston and do all of his poses, only he'd be wearing a black and white striped shirt. He's a pretty good referee too.

It could also be a good way to get out of this match without either champion really looking bad if Cena's participation resulted in some kind of finish either champion could complain about.