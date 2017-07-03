From the WWE Rumor Mill: When Paige and Alberto El Patron got back together

Paige and Alberto got back together this past Wednesday, according to reports.

What’s the story?

Paige and Alberto El Patron apparently got back together this past Wednesday, as per the Wrestling Observer Radio. The couple had reportedly broken up last weekend but it seems like they patched up.

In case you did not know

Reports earlier suggested that the couple broke up after a big blowup. Alberto is reported to have shouted ‘Enough is enough’, and said that it was time to break up. Furthermore, the family and friends of Alberto were reportedly happy with the decision.

Paige later reacted to the rumours with a tweet that said, ‘Relax People..lol’.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer has reported that Paige and Alberto El Patron got back together this past Wednesday. Paige was also spotted at the Slammiversary show last night where Alberto defeated Bobby Lashley to unify the GFW Global Championship and Impact Wrestling Championship.

I tell him he's handsome. He says "I know". typical @PrideOfMexico he's like the Ronaldo of wrestling. But way hotter. #IPickHisSuits pic.twitter.com/8ShISRSMvT — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 1, 2017

The former Divas Champion is back to tweeting about Alberto and posted the above Tweet recently.

What’s next?

It’s good to know that Alberto and Paige are back together. However, the relationship is going through a tough time, and from the outside, we will never know whether there are still problems between them.

For the time being, Paige being at Slammiversary was a great nod to the relationship as it was a big night for Alberto.

Author’s take

Wrestling fans have had their say on this relationship between the two wrestlers. It’s a relationship that has rubbed many people the wrong way, but it seems like they’ve patched things up.