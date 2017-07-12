From The WWE Rumour Mill: Alberto El Patron allegedly trying to get Paige fired from the WWE

Another one of Paige's brothers is speaking out against El Patron.

by Jeremy Bennett News 12 Jul 2017

Ever since TMZ broke the story involving current Global Force Wrestling Champion Alberto El Patron in a domestic violence incident yesterday, there have been several other stories breaking. They have included Paige’s reaction on Twitter, an eyewitness account of the incident, and now Paige’s brother Roy Bevis is speaking out.

NoDQ.com is reporting on the story that Roy is insinuating that Alberto El Patron is trying to get Paige fired from the WWE. Roy posted the following on his Facebook page just a couple of hours ago:

He thinks the reason El Patron has made so many derogatory comments towards the WWE lately is to get her fired and potentially get her signed to Global Force Wrestling. Paige hasn’t wrestled since June of 2016 due to a neck injury, but in that time the WWE suspended her twice for violating the Wellness Policy.

That wasn’t the only message that Roy has posted lately as he has also insinuated that El Patron is abusing his sister as well. His comments regarding that subject are below:

"We got pics from the last 6 months bro of her beating I'm glad she's finally sticking up for yourself..the reason there fighting yesterday is cause my uncle on his last legs in hospital and he wished him dead." "She needs to get away not that simple tho."

At this time Alberto El Patron has not been arrested or charged with anything. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for further information.