GFW/Impact News: Eyewitness to the Alberto El Patron domestic battery incident speaks out

More details come out in regards to the accusations of domestic violence against the current Global Force Wrestling Champion.

Paige and Alberto El Patron were reportedly involved in a tiff this past week

A major story broke out yesterday by TMZ where a domestic violence incident involving current Global Force Wrestling Champion Alberto El Patron at an airport in Orlando, Florida came to light. Alberto’s fiancee, and current WWE Superstar, Paige took to Twitter almost immediately after the story broke to let everyone know that she was not the one involved, it was a female bystander who was trying to take a picture.

WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

Please leave us alone. That's it. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

Global Force Wrestling also released a statement shortly after the news broke. They indicated that they will fully cooperate with the authorities and investigate this incident thoroughly.

Later on throughout the day, 411Mania.com released a transcript of recorded audio pertaining to the altercation which would seem to indicate that the argument was actually between El Patron and Paige. Take a look at part of that transcript below.

El Patron and Paige appear to be arguing with El Patron saying something about “calling the cops…Let’s do it. Get the cops.” He appears to be speaking to Paige, who replies, “Just stay out of my life. Leave me the f**k alone. I’m trying to get away from you.”

A witness of this dispute spoke to Heavy.com who provided her story this morning. The witness claims that Paige and El Patron were yelling at the airport and that she could hear Paige saying that El Patron was being abusive and doing cocaine for two days straight.

The witness also heard Paige scream “you’re so abusive to me”; while El Patron said “Check her bag, she’s got all of the coke in it. It’s her’s.”

Paige claimed on Twitter that the third-party in the matter threw a drink on El Patron, but the witness says none of this happened.

It’s hard to tell whether this witness is telling the truth or not. If she is a “superfan” she could have a vendetta against El Patron. If she wasn’t a fan and had no idea who these people were, then I think the story would definitely have more credence.

With that being said, it seems like ever since Paige has been with El Patron, she’s found her way into trouble and controversy. Just recently, Paige’s brother made a serious accusation against El Patron. The simple fact that these stories are not dying down could be signs that she should maybe separate herself from El Patron.