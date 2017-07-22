From The GFW/Impact Rumor Mill: Alberto El Patron no longer a suspect in the Orlando altercation with Paige

The Orlando Police Department gives an update on the situation...

by Jeremy Bennett News 22 Jul 2017

Alberto El Patron has had a lot of highs and lows in 2017...

What's the story?

Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed that current Global Force Wrestling Champion Alberto El Patron is no longer under investigation by the Orlando Police Department in regards to the altercation between himself and Paige that took place on July 9th.

A representative of the PD confirmed to Pro Westling Sheet that the investigations point to Paige being possibly charged and not El Patron.

In case you didn't know...

On July 12th, Global Force Wrestling suspended El Patron effective immediately until there was a resolution in the investigation. A few weeks of Impact Wrestling were already taped at that point, and Jeff Jarrett stated in a conference call that those episodes wouldn't be edited to change any outcomes.

The heart of the matter...

The Orlando Police department is possibly leaning towards charging Paige in the domestic violence incident, but at this time, they have not filed any charges. The final decision will be taken by the State Attorney after a proper review of the case

Pro Wrestling Sheet has reached out to Global Force Wrestling to see if the recent news will affect El Patron's status with the company. They are checking to see if GFW will lift the suspension due to the new information from the police.

What's next?

On the next edition of Impact Wrestling, expect the story line furthered between El Patron and LAX after Alberto's refusal to join the group. The next round of tapings for Impact Wrestling will occur on August 17th.

Author's take...

It's good to see a bit of closure in this bizarre situation. It's definitely good news for Global Force Wrestling because now they really can go ahead with their plans for Alberto El Patron without having to drastically alter anything.

I fully expect Global Force Wrestling to reinstate El Patron over the weekend or early next week, given the official statement from the Orlando Police Department.

Hopefully, there will be some finality to this situation very soon so both Alberto and Paige can move on.