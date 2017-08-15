GFW/ Impact Wrestling News: Alberto El Patron speaks up about being stripped of title

The Pride of Mexico promises his fans that this is a positive decision.

Alberto El Patron stayed positive after being stripped of his title

What’s the story?

On Alberto El Patron's Instagram account, he offered a statement regarding the recent decision by Global Force Wrestling to strip him of his Unified GFW World Heavyweight Championship. He apologised for the scandal and revealed that he was actually the one to suggest the decision taken by Impact Wrestling.

This is a positive guys I promise. Please treat it like such! God bless everyone and I hope you all have a great day! ???????? A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@prideofmexico) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

In case you didn’t know…

Alberto El Patron was involved in a domestic incident with Paige on July 9th at an Orlando airport. The entire ordeal was recorded by a fan and it cast both El Patron and Paige in a negative light.

GFW responded quickly in the aftermath of the altercation by suspending El Patron until the investigation reached a resolution. El Patron was later no longer considered a person of interest, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The heart of the matter

Alberto El Patron was apologetic to his fans as well as to those in GFW who had to work through this situation. He thanked those who supported him and assured everyone that this move is a positive one.

After this Instagram address, Alberto and Paige made strides in rebuilding their image by posting their involvement with a charity bowling event for the San Antonio Salvation Army.

Time to do some charity bowling around La Cantera in SA with @salarmysatx can't wait to meet everyone! pic.twitter.com/Aae56YTUAY — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) August 14, 2017

What this means for Impact in the short term is that this week's Destination X will not feature the GFW World Champion. Alberto was originally scheduled to defend his belt against Low-Ki in this live edition of Impact. It'll be interesting to see how GFW decides to handle this situation.

What’s next?

Even though Alberto is no longer being investigated, it looks like Global Force wants to keep him off television until the volatility of the situation calms down. According to GFW's earlier statement, there's no timetable for his return.

With Paige still facing potential charges for her involvement inside that Orlando airport, GFW may want to wait until there's a definitive clearance from any charges to either party. The last thing they need is to put him back into the top position only for this to get rehashed once again in the headlines.

Author’s take

Alberto Del Rio is doing the right thing by being on board with vacating the title. There's nothing he can do to make his scandals magically go away so it's best for him to stay off TV for a short while and stay out of trouble.