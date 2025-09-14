Ghost of CM Punk and AJ Lee’s past to return to WWE and cost them at Wrestlepalooza? Exploring the possibility

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Sep 14, 2025 02:47 GMT
CM Punk and AJ Lee on SmackDown [Image Credits: WWE.com]
WWE Wrestlepalooza is around the corner, and fans have been waiting for the in-ring return of AJ Lee. The latter is set to team up with her husband, CM Punk, to face WWE's power couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, in a mixed tag team match at the premium live event.

The match was teased back at Clash in Paris when Becky Lynch delivered a low blow to Punk to help her husband retain the World Heavyweight Championship. On an appearance on RAW, Lynch made fun of Punk and slapped him multiple times, which led to AJ Lee’s incredible comeback.

Now that the veteran is back, fans have been excited to see her return to the squared circle for the first time in over a decade, in a match with two of the best stars in the entire wrestling industry. While fans expect Lee to win her return match at Wrestlepalooza, WWE might have a big twist planned. Seth Rollins’ Oracle, Paul Heyman, could make his return for the first time since Clash in Paris, to help his client pick up a victory over Lee and Punk.

The WWE Hall of Famer has a lot of history with both Punk and Lee, and the ghost of their past could make his presence felt at the PLE on September 20.

CM Punk and Paul Heyman have been best of friends over the years, and the world was shocked when the latter betrayed him by delivering a low blow at WrestleMania 41 to align himself with Seth Rollins. Additionally, when AJ Lee was the General Manager of the red brand, she often found herself entangled in the storylines involving Punk and his advocate (at the time), Heyman.

Considering his history with both Punk and AJ Lee, Paul Heyman’s presence could turn out to be the perfect plot twist for the storyline, which could further enhance the feud and make things much more interesting. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

WWE analyst addressed a major issue that could affect The Vision moving forward

With Becky Lynch now standing beside Seth Rollins, WWE analyst Sam Roberts pointed out a major issue that could lead to a clash within The Vision itself.

The analyst, during a recent episode of NotSam Wrestling, pointed out that Rollins would likely listen to Becky Lynch more than to Paul Heyman after his wife joined the faction.

"As soon as Paul Heyman is back, I could see him with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. But does he fit in with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch? Now, I don't know. The Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch thing to me has legs on legs on legs on legs. To me, the Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch thing feels so much different than it did a few years back. It feels fresh. It feels cool. It feels like it's got Seth and Becky in the positions that they should be in. I think it's taken them both to another level very, very quickly. In terms of the story, and I don't think Paul Heyman needs to be a part of the Seth Rollins-Becky Lynch story," Roberts said.

While WWE might not go that way now, this could undoubtedly be a great way to feature a plot twist in the future.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Edited by Neda Ali
