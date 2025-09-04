Becky Lynch alliance with Seth Rollins could spell doom for Paul Heyman, says analyst

A WWE analyst believes there could be internal trouble within The Vision between Becky Lynch and Paul Heyman. With The Oracle and the rest of the group barred from the PLE's main event, The Man saved her husband and helped him retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

On Monday's episode of WWE RAW, the company confirmed that Heyman suffered a larynx contusion at Clash in Paris. Roman Reigns put his former Wise Man in a Guillotine Choke after beating Bronson Reed in the show opener.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts discussed the possible clash within The Vision. While Heyman is The Oracle of the group, Rollins is still the leader, and he'll likely listen more to his wife.

Roberts argued that it might be better for Heyman to stay with Bronson Reed and Bronson Breakker, the real-life couple to remain together on-screen.

"As soon as Paul Heyman is back, I could see him with Bronson Reed and Braun Breaker. But does he fit in with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch? Now, I don't know. The Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch thing to me has legs on legs on legs on legs. To me, the Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch thing feels so much different than it did a few years back. It feels fresh. It feels cool. It feels like it's got Seth and Becky in the positions that they should be in. I think it's taken them both to another level very, very quickly. In terms of the story, and I don't think Paul Heyman needs to be a part of the Seth Rollins-Becky Lynch story," Roberts said.

It will be interesting to see if the partnership between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are going to be longterm or just for a feud against CM Punk and possibly AJ Lee. It's also unclear when Paul Heyman will return from his injury.

Roman Reigns gets sent to hospital after attacking Paul Heyman

After beating Bronson Reed, Roman Reigns finally got his payback on Paul Heyman after his betrayal at WrestleMania 41. Reigns put him in a Guillotine Choke and made him sleep.

As The Tribal Chief was celebrating his win and giving away shoes, Bron Breakker came out of nowhere to hit a massive Spear on Reigns. Breakker hit another Spear on The OTC, followed by three Tsunamis from Reed.

Reigns suffered rib injuries and was brought to the emergency room. In reality, he was written off television to film his parts in the Street Fighter movie.

