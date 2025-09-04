  • home icon
WWE sends a message after Seth Rollins mistakenly teases AJ Lee return

By JP David
Modified Sep 04, 2025 11:23 GMT
Seth Rollins and AJ Lee. (Photos: WWE.com)
Seth Rollins and AJ Lee (Photos via: WWE.com)

WWE has delivered a message to Seth Rollins after he seemingly teased the return of AJ Lee at Clash in Paris. Rollins and her wife, Becky Lynch, have targeted CM Punk, prompting speculations about Lee's in-ring return.

At Clash in Paris, Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. Lynch interfered on her husband's behalf, helping The Visionary get the win by pinning The Second City Saint.

During the climax of the match, the defending champ had Punk lying on the floor when he decided to berate his bitter rival. Seth Rollins let it all out, dropping a potential hint about AJ Lee's return by mentioning how he hates Punk's family, which includes his wife and their dog, Larry.

WWE shared the clip of Rollins' speech on X, formerly known as Twitter. The company's account was appalled by what the World Heavyweight Champion said.

"May hatred this deep NEVER find us ✨💫🙏," the account wrote.
Seth Rollins has always expressed his hatred for CM Punk since his return at Survivor Series 2023. Rollins never liked the way Punk left WWE and tried to bring it down by joining AEW. It was turned into a storyline, and now it could involve their families if AJ Lee officially returns to the ring.

WWE Shop seemingly spoils AJ Lee's return

One fan asked WWE Shop's X account about the possibility of AJ Lee merchandise amid the rumors of her return. The account seemingly spoiled it when the reply confirmed Lee's return at Wrestlepalooza.

WWE has quickly deleted the reply, but eagle-eyed fans quickly saved a screenshot, and it has gone viral on social media. The rumored return match at Wrestlepalooza is Lee teaming up with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Punk also dropped a tease this past Monday after Lynch slapped him multiple times during their intense segment. The Second City Saint warned The Man that he knew someone who would make her pay for hitting him. Many fans assumed it would be Lee since she would want to get revenge for her husband.

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

