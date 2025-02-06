Ghost of CM Punk’s past to come back to haunt him and cost WWE Elimination Chamber match? Exploring the possibility 

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, CM Punk is set to compete in the Men's Chamber match alongside John Cena and others. The winner of this match will earn a World Title shot at WrestleMania 41 against the champion not chosen by Jey Uso. However, the Best in the World may face a major problem at the upcoming PLE if his past with Drew McIntyre comes back to haunt him, potentially costing him this significant opportunity.

Currently, Drew McIntyre stands as one of the most controversial names among fans on the internet. This is due to reports suggesting that the Scottish Warrior is unhappy with what transpired at Royal Rumble 2025. His status for this week's SmackDown is still uncertain. However, with the Elimination Chamber several weeks away, it's possible that matters between McIntyre and WWE might get settled soon.

This increases the chances of McIntyre being booked for the Chamber match, but only to sabotage the Voice of the Voiceless in this high-profile bout. The feud between Punk and McIntyre seems never-ending, as even before the Royal Rumble, the Scotsman sent a warning to Punk via Paul Heyman. They also clashed during the Men's Rumble match.

It wouldn't be surprising if The Scottish Warrior showed up at the Elimination Chamber and cost CM Punk the structured high-stakes match. There’s also a chance that Drew might qualify for the match himself and try to prevent CM Punk from emerging as the victor.

An angle like this could set up another match between Punk and Drew at WrestleMania 41, which would undoubtedly add to an already stacked 'Mania card.

Former WWE star recently defended CM Punk in a surprise manner

Since his return to WWE, fans have witnessed the revival of CM Punk's era, especially after his time in AEW, which led many to believe that he could no longer wrestle. However, with each passing month, the Best in the World continues to prove that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Recently, a fan expressed their displeasure over CM Punk’s in-ring status, claiming that the Second City Saint desperately needs to retire from the squared circle. This comment was accompanied by an image from Punk’s recent Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Sami Zayn, in which the Voice of the Voiceless emerged victorious.

Surprisingly, former WWE star Ryback took to his official X account to defend CM Punk. This move shocked many fans, as Ryback has historically been one of Punk’s biggest critics.

Given their well-documented issues, Ryback’s defense of Punk took the WWE Universe by surprise.

