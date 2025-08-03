Ghost of CM Punk’s past to come back on WWE RAW to haunt him after SummerSlam 2025? Possibility explored 

WWE Superstar CM Punk finally won his first-ever World Title in the company in 12 long years by beating Gunther at SummerSlam 2025. The Best in the World made history by becoming the first man to win both the old and the new World Heavyweight Championship.But the celebrations were cut short by Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone Punk almost immediately after his title win. Interestingly, this could lead to a ghost of Punk’s past, Drew McIntyre, confronting him soon.The Scottish Psychopath suffered an almost similar tragedy last year when he lost the World Heavyweight Championship after just five minutes of winning it at WrestleMania XL. The Scotsman was dethroned by Damian Priest, who cashed in his MITB contract to annex the World Title. The Punisher got the opportunity to do so right after CM Punk attacked Drew after a grueling match with Seth Rollins.In a backstage interview after Night 1 of the premium live event, McIntyre stated that The Straight Edge Superstar was just getting served by karma. He noted that he and The Visionary were professional rivals and even congratulated him for dethroning Punk.With The Second City Saint losing his World Title shortly after winning it, his former rival could show up on the RAW following SummerSlam and laugh at him. Drew McIntyre could rub the loss in and remind Punk of all the times he cost him the World Title last year. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.This isn’t the first time Seth Rollins has sabotaged CM Punk's World Title aspirationsCM Punk and Seth Rollins are sworn enemies. The Visionary has been The Second City Saint's stumbling block to getting his hands on a world championship on several occasions. He cost The Straight Edge Superstar an Elimination Chamber victory in March 2025.Following this, when Punk received his first World Title shot since his 2023 return against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions, Rollins sabotaged CM Punk’s chance to win once again. At SummerSlam 2025, The Architect struck once again and dethroned The Second City Saint to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.Interestingly, back in December 2024, The Straight Edge Superstar had belittled Seth Rollins by telling him that he doesn’t see him as a worthy enough opponent. The Chicago native stated that till WrestleMania XL, The Revolutionary had something he wanted, the WHC. But without the title, he didn’t need to pay any attention to Rollins.Now, The Architect has the World Heavyweight Championship once again. Apart from a rematch clause that may not necessarily be invoked, The Visionary has no reason to pay any attention to CM Punk either. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for these two arch-rivals.