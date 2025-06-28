Ghost from Goldberg's past to return after 6 months and cost him vs. Gunther at WWE SNME? Exploring the possibility

Goldberg is set to battle Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12 in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE has announced that this will be the Hall of Famer's last match as he looks to dethrone The Ring General and win the World Heavyweight Championship before hanging up his boots. However, Da Man's plans may be ruined by a returning 57-year-old legend, who has previously locked horns with him.

Earlier this week, Gunther posted a picture of himself chatting with William Regal on Instagram, sparking speculation among wrestling fans about Regal being involved in Goldberg's final match. For those who might not know, the former Universal Champion clashed with William Regal in an episode of WCW Monday Nitro in 1998.

Goldberg, accustomed to fast-paced, squash-style matches during his initial undefeated run, was forced to engage in a longer, back-and-forth bout against Regal. Da Man seemed to struggle adapting to Regal's technical style, making their six-minute bout appear awkward. This match reportedly got Regal fired from WCW and strained his relationship with Goldberg.

WWE could integrate the real-life history between the two into a storyline and have Regal involved in Da Man's final match. The Gentleman Villain's last on-screen appearance came in December 2024 during an episode of NXT. Goldberg's in-ring skills have always been a part of the discourse among fans. Even his opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther, has targeted the Hall of Famer by mocking the short duration of his matches.

As Goldberg attempts to shut down the critics with his performance in his final match, having the man who originally tested him during the initial phase of his career involved could make for a great storyline. Regal, who is well aware of Goldberg's weaknesses inside the squared circle, could assist Gunther in beating the Hall of Famer and send him packing.

While it could be an exciting scenario, it is worth noting that it is purely based on speculation.

Goldberg's son believes Saturday Night's Main Event won't be his last match

While it has been confirmed that Da Man will wrestle his last match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL, his son, Gage, is not convinced.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Gage talked about whether his father would retire on July 12 if he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther. The 19-year-old believed it didn't matter if the 58-year-old won or lost; his father could get the 'itch' to be in the ring again.

"I couldn't even tell you because he has, I wish I had his confidence, 100%. Because he has, like, anything can happen to him, and it would just go right over his head. He is still as confident as ever, and win or lose, he is gonna get the itch again that he wants to stay in the ring," he said.

As the former Universal Champion prepares to say goodbye to the squared circle, it will be interesting to see how he fares against a formidable opponent like Gunther. Only time will tell what Da Man and the Triple H-led creative regime have in store for Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

