Ghost of John Cena's past from 15 years ago to return and face him one last time? Exploring the possibility

John Cena is set to bid farewell to in-ring competition in December this year. The Cenation Leader's retirement tour has arguably been a mixed bag so far. With only a handful of appearances left until Cena hangs up his wrestling boots, the Stamford-based promotion will look to ensure the final leg of The Never Seen 17's Farewell Tour concludes on a high note.

Ad

Cena is set to face Logan Paul in a singles match at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. After that, he will potentially lock horns with Brock Lesnar, who made a shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 and laid out John Cena. The bout between the two veterans is rumored to take place at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

During his Farewell Tour, The Franchise Player has faced several of his iconic rivals from the past, such as Randy Orton, CM Punk, and R-Truth. The list of dream matches for Cena's final year in WWE was far too long and realistically unattainable. However, there's one name that everyone wanted to see stand across the ring from Cena one last time, and that's Edge.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

John Cena and Edge were engaged in a fierce rivalry almost two decades ago that spanned several years. The Rated-R Superstar won his first world title in WWE by defeating Cena. Edge played the perfect villain to Super Cena, and the chemistry between them made the rivalry a treat to watch for fans.

Edge is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. However, his contract reportedly expires in October this year. If there's any truth to this, it would free the 51-year-old to return to WWE just in time to face John Cena one last time before The Franchise Player bids farewell to in-ring competition.

Ad

The former bitter rivals last faced each other 15 years ago, on the September 27, 2010, episode of RAW. If The Rated-R Superstar is somehow able to stand across the ring from The Cenation Leader one last time, it would make the latter's Farewell Tour even more memorable.

However, this is all speculation. Even if Edge's AEW contract expires in October, the company could still extend it due to the time he missed because of the leg injury he suffered last year.

Ad

Current champion wants John Cena to challenge him before retiring

In the illustrious career of John Cena, one championship that has eluded him is the Intercontinental Title. The Never Seen 17 only needs the IC Championship to officially become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

Well, the reigning champion, Dominik Mysterio, has challenged Cena to try and complete his quest of becoming a Grand Slam Champion against him. While speaking on The Rap On Wrestling Podcast, the 28-year-old had this to say about Cena potentially coming after the Intercontinental Championship:

Ad

"I mean, he can try. What's that thing he says? You want some? Come get some. You know what, John? You know where I'm at. If you want to finish your Grand Slam quest, these little side quests you're on, I'm here all day. Every Monday, you know where I'll be," Mysterio said.

Fans are excited to see what WWE has in store for the remainder of John Cena's Farewell Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Parth Pujara . Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!