Ghost of LA Knight’s past to cost him WWE United States Championship match on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

LA Knight will square off against Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown for the United States Championship. Nakamura captured the title from Knight at Survivor Series: WarGames and has successfully defended his title once since then.

Ad

While some fans feel Knight is no lesser in ability than Nakamura, he might not be able to win the gold entirely due to outside interference from another superstar. Drew McIntyre can come out and attack Knight, thereby costing him the match. The two superstars have had clashes over the past year, and their rivalry took a seemingly drastic turn during the Men's Royal Rumble Match, where Knight was said to have spoiled McIntyre's elimination spot.

Ad

Trending

McIntyre was reportedly visibly furious after the elimination backstage and was allegedly cussing at some superstar. He also left the building soon after the match. It was later revealed that it was LA Knight who was the reason for McIntyre's anger. He had supposedly unintentionally botched a spot initially meant for McIntyre to set up his feud with Damian Priest.

While The Scottish Warrior hasn't come out openly against Knight, he did address his Rumble elimination toward a superstar who was "trying to get themselves over."

Ad

Later, The Megastar also had some choice of words against McIntyre on SmackDown when he remarked, 'Oh wait, I forgot to get my stuff in' before closing it with his catchphrase, while Drew was in the ring. The two also were involved in an Elimination Chamber qualifier match on the blue brand, where McIntyre stood tall.

Ad

However, since McIntyre often holds grudges for too long, as evidenced by his attacks on the OG Bloodline, he could attack Knight during his US Title match against Nakamura on SmackDown to set up a feud between which might culminate at WrestleMania 41.

Drew McIntyre eyes his second WWE Elimination Chamber win

The Scottish Psychopath will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1, 2025, and will be eyeing his second consecutive win. He will get in the steel structure with stars like John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul.

Ad

The former WWE Champion is considered among the favorites to win the Chamber match after John Cena. It has also been rumored that WWE legend The Rock could come out to secure a victory for The Scottish Warrior so that he can make him his corporate champion to beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

McIntyre recently gave a subtle hint of his hidden alliance with The Rock saying that The Final Boss was also working on a 'special favor' for him. It remains to be seen what that favor is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback