Drew McIntyre takes a shot at LA Knight

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre secured a huge win in the latest episode of SmackDown. After the show, the former world champion fired a shot at LA Knight on social media amid the reported backstage heat between them.

The Scottish Warrior's elimination from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match did not go as planned. During the spot, Knight accidentally bumped Damian Priest, causing a botch. Reports indicated that the 39-year-old star stormed out of the arena in anger following the incident. The Megastar allegedly took responsibility for the mishap.

Last night, Nick Aldis officially signed McIntyre to the blue brand. He then faced Knight and Jimmy Uso in a Triple Threat Match for a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The Scottish Psychopath emerged victorious, joining John Cena and CM Punk in next month's elimination-based match.

Trending

Following SmackDown, LA Knight insulted the former WWE Champion on X (formerly Twitter). However, Drew McIntyre had a fitting response for the 42-year-old star. He posted an image that appears to depict The Scottish Warrior taunting The Megastar, showcasing his dominance after securing a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

"LA Knight por favor," he wrote.

Check out the screenshot of McIntyre's post below:

Drew McIntyre's message to LA Knight on X. [Image via Drew's X]

Wrestling veteran comments on how WWE has failed Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Psychopath is a little closer to punching his ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Aside from Cena, Punk, and McIntyre, three more contenders are yet to be decided for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

On the Royal Rumble Review and Breakdown episode for Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Vince Russo questioned the former World Heavyweight Champion's current relevance in WWE. The veteran acknowledged McIntyre's strong in-ring performances but criticized the lack of creative support for his character.

"I don't know how Drew McIntyre has any juice at all. Thank God. If Drew was not a great performer, he would have been future endeavored already. The only thing that keeps him relevant is his performance. They've done nothing for this guy creatively. Zero, bro, nothing," Russo said.

Fans will have to wait and see if McIntyre will headline The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback