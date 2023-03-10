Global expansion, importance to superstars - 4 Reasons why WWE Backlash 2023 will take place in Puerto Rico

WWE has announced that this year's Backlash Premium Live Event will air live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny will make his WWE return and host the event on May 6, 2023.

The company has been focusing on expanding its fanbase, and a good way to do that is to regularly bring the product around the world. Multiple events are scheduled outside of the United States this year, which will likely be the norm moving forward.

Listed below are five reasons why WWE Backlash 2023 will take place in Puerto Rico.

#4. Bad Bunny is a draw and will get more fans to watch WWE Backlash

Bad Bunny is a wildly popular musician but can also hold his own in the ring. He showed the WWE Universe what he could do when he teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

The 28-year-old rapper was born in Puerto Rico and has a big fanbase that may attract fans to the event that normally wouldn't have any interest in professional wrestling.

WWE could use Bad Bunny's global popularity and his connection to Puerto Rico to expand its audience and make Backlash a memorable event.

It will be interesting to see if Bad Bunny also opts to step inside the squared circle at Backlash.

#3. International shows have been successful

Clash at the Castle 2022 was the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and was wildly successful, with over 60,0000 fans attending the premium live event. Money in the Bank 2023 will be held at the O2 Arena in London in July.

The company struck a 10-year deal with the Saudi Sports Authority in 2018. WWE has put on some memorable events in Saudi Arabia over the past few years, and it will be interesting to see if they start doing more in the years ahead. If Backlash succeeds in Puerto Rico, the company may return far more often.

#2. Expansion

This guy has some serious plans in his mind bruh Triple H teased NXT:India, NXT:South Africa, NXT:Mexico and some other countries in the BT Sport interview and wanting to have world cup scenarios based on all of the NXT brands around the world. This guy has some serious plans in his mind bruh

Triple H has outlined his vision for the future of NXT and compared it to the World Cup. During an interview on LAD Bible TV, The Game stated that he wants to have NXT Europe, Australia, South Africa, South America, Mexico, and more in the future.

It would culminate in a yearly tournament in which the finals would be held at a different location each year.

"The World Cup finals for NXT will one year be in London, the next year maybe Mexico City, the year after that maybe…and all the while really what you’re doing is building this, you’re building a fanbase for college football while you’re building stars for the major leagues," said Triple H. [H/T:Fightful]

If Triple H's vision for NXT eventually comes to fruition, it will be even more impactful when the company holds premium live events like Backlash outside of the United States.

A superstar on the lower part of the card could be a local hero to fans who have watched them develop from a subsection of NXT to the main roster.

#1. It is important to WWE Superstars on the roster

Zelina Vega has been celebrating Backlash coming to Puerto Rico since the news broke. The 32-year-old recently appeared on WWE Die Woche and said that she wants to fight for the title when the promotion travels to Puerto Rico.

"If WWE really does go to Puerto Rico and that does become a thing, I hope that I get the opportunity to challenge for the title because what better way than to be in Puerto Rico, where my family's from, and just be able to have that moment there. That would be the cherry on top of my perfect career. I will not complain about anything else ever," said Zelina Vega. [POST Wrestling]

Damian Priest also compared wrestling at a WWE Live Event in Puerto Rico to WrestleMania. The Puerto Rican native was the United States Champion at the time and said the experience was unbelievable.

"Unbelievable. These are the parts of the dream that you don't imagine you're going to achieve and, for me, wrestling in Puerto Rico at El Cholito [José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum] is up there like fighting at Wrestlemania, for me personally. I have never, not even in my career, fought in Puerto Rico, and this being my first time with the company and as the United States Champion is incredible," said Damian Priest. [H/T:Fightful]

Time will tell if Damian Priest gets the chance to wrestle again in Puerto Rico in May and if Zelina gets a title shot Backlash.

