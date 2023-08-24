Goldberg to feud with 25-year-old WWE star? Analyzing potential rivalry upon return

Goldberg's return has been a buzzing topic among the fans lately, and it has once again sparked a whirlpool of speculation with this week's edition of NXT. It all started when NXT Superstar Bron Breakker appeared with a new t-shirt this week that raised many eyebrows.

The t-shirt read "Best Spear In The Business," which was probably in response to Goldberg's recent comment claiming to have the best spear in WWE. Since then, fans have started speculating whether the Hall of Famer will face the 25-year-old upon his return to WWE.

At this point, it looks far-fetched, as the Stamford-based promotion seems to have no plans for the WWE legend currently. Even if the company decides to bring the Hall of Famer in, it's highly unlikely that he would face Bron Breakker, as the latter is just a young talent in NXT who has yet to make his name.

However, it cannot be argued that both superstars have devastating spears that can wreak havoc on their opponents. While Goldberg has been one of the pioneers of this iconic move, Bron Breakker has been carrying the legacy forward, honing his skills to the utmost.

The WWE Hall of Famer is currently looking to have a retirement match, while Breaker has been carving his path in the NXT. If the two superstars ever cross paths, it will be a sight to behold for the fans.

Possible venue where Goldberg could return

Goldberg is one of the most iconic names in pro wrestling and has had an illustrious career in WWE. The former Universal Champion does not have much fuel left in his tank, and therefore he is looking to have a farewell bout before hanging up the boots for good.

WWE is reportedly holding its next show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in November this year. Over the years, the Saudi shows have seen the rise of legends and the return of icons.

Therefore, it looks like the ideal place where WWE could possibly bring back the Hall of Famer. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has been demanding a farewell bout from WWE for a while now, as he believes that the company owes him one.

However, the Stamford-based promotion has been ignoring it since his contract expired, as the company seemingly does not have any plans for him at the moment.

With WWE's upcoming Saudi Arabia show in November, the company could bring the icon back and fulfill his wish by giving him a proper retirement match to end his legendary career.

Who would you pick as Goldberg's final opponent? Let us know in the comments section below.

