Goldberg to immediately come out of retirement for a massive dream match at WWE SummerSlam? Potential explored

Goldberg came up short against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL in what was billed as his final match. After a back-and-forth contest, the legend succumbed to The Ring General's vicious sleeper hold. Aged 58, Goldberg put on an exceptional performance, pushing Gunther to his limit in a grueling match that lasted nearly 15 minutes.

After the match, Da Man thanked his friends, family, and the audience for their support as he bid them goodbye. However, his retirement may not last long after an unfortunate injury that occurred at SNME.

Seth Rollins went one-on-one with LA Knight. During the bout, The Visionary injured his right knee while performing a springboard moonsault. Both competitors were forced to call an audible and abruptly end the match with Knight hitting the BFT and picking up the win.

While WWE has yet to make an official statement regarding the situation, reports suggest the injury is legitimate and Rollins could be out of action for a while. If that is the case, it may jeopardize the creative team's plans for SummerSlam.

The Visionary, along with his crew, is currently involved in multiple rivalries. The heel faction is at odds with LA Knight, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Penta, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. Hence, the villainous faction was expected to be featured in a high-profile program heading into The Biggest Party of The Summer. However, with Rollins' untimely injury potentially forcing him to miss SummerSlam, the Triple H-led creative team may have to pivot.

In The Visionary's absence, Bron Breakker could assume the role of the leader of his group. To accommodate this change, the creative team may need to book The Dog of WWE in a major match at SummerSlam to further solidify his status as a top star. Looking at his meteoric rise, it is evident that the higher-ups view Breakker as the future of the industry. However, with Rollins out of the picture, WWE may have to fast-track the 27-year-old to the upper echelon earlier than planned.

Therefore, a major match against a legend like Goldberg on a stage like SummerSlam could give Breakker the momentum he needs as one of the top heels of the red brand. On this week's RAW, Goldberg could come out to express his gratitude to the fans once again. However, his moment may be interrupted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who could lay the legend out with a beatdown.

This could lead to Da Man challenging Breakker for a match at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Rollins' absence will leave a void in star power, something that WWE will desperately need during the first-ever two-night SummerSlam. Hence, the Triple H-led creative team could bring Goldberg out of retirement for one more match against The Dog of WWE.

That said, it is just speculation for now.

Veteran believes WWE ruined Goldberg's last match at Saturday Night's Main Event

Many fans were frustrated with the frequency and odd placements of commercial breaks during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, wrestling veteran Bill Apter talked about how fans were excited to see Goldberg, but placing a commercial break right after Da Man entered the ring ruined the presentation of the bout.

"When he got into the ring, the fans went crazy. He looked like he was aching a little bit. But the part that bothered me was, he was standing there with Gunther, and there was a long commercial." He continued, "He's in the ring with Gunther, and a minute and a half, two minutes of commercials. I'm wondering, what the hell is going on? I want to see Goldberg pacing back and forth. I don't know if there was any Goldberg pacing back and forth."

It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team handles Seth Rollins' injury and whether Goldberg is brought back for The Biggest Party of The Summer to compensate for The Visionary's absence.

