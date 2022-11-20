A lot has changed on RAW and SmackDown since SummerSlam. Triple H is now in charge of Creative duties in the company after nearly 40 years with Mr. McMahon in charge.

With that shift in leadership, The Game has implemented a few changes. One is longer matches. These matches have built up over the course and have often had the crowd chanting "this is awesome" after them.

Another change has been to alter some PPVs. WarGames will now take place at Survivor Series instead of the usual brand warfare. Hell in a Cell is no longer a standalone show, while the Money in the Bank matches may return to WrestleMania.

Perhaps the biggest change he has made is to the rosters of RAW and SmackDown. Several stars that were released in the last two years have returned.

Because of this, the rosters of both shows are noticeably different than they were before SummerSlam. Here are grades for the RAW roster since the Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3 The RAW Tag Team division needs its own titles

Judgment Day claims that they run Monday Nights

Tag Teams - Alpha Academy, Good Brothers (return), Street Profits, Judgment Day

The Street Profits have been the top team on Monday Nights, but Montez Ford has missed time recently with an injury. Alpha Academy is still featured weekly. Judgment Day can operate as a tag team but has usually been in singles or six-man bouts.

The biggest change has been the re-emergence of the Good Brothers. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE to aid AJ Styles against Judgment Day.

Without a set of titles to battle over, the teams have had to compete in singles bouts or tag team battles with no tangible reward. Overall, it's in good shape but not as good as it could be with such a deep roster.

Grade for Tag Team Division - B

#2 The RAW Women's division is deeper since SummerSlam

Women - Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Dakota Kai (addition), Iyo Sky (addition), Candice LeRae (addition), Rhea Ripley, Nikki Cross, Doudrop, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Mia Yim (return)

Compared to SmackDown, the RAW Women's roster was deep before SummerSlam. The division boasted Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Alex Bliss.

Carmella, Doudrop, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, and Tamina helped round out the division. Once Triple H took over, however, the depth got even better.

Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. They immediately improved an already strong roster. Factor in the returns of LeRae and Yim and the division is more stacked than it has been in the past.

Grade for RAW Women's Division - A-

#1 There are many main-event level male stars on RAW

Seth Rollins recently captured the United States Championship

Men - Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Johnny Gargano (addition), Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes, Cedric Alexander, Dolph Ziggler, Logan Paul, Mustafa Ali, R Truth, Shelton Benjamin,Tommaso Ciampa, Dexter Lumis (addition)

Most of the male stars who have returned have done so on SmackDown. Friday nights needed many new faces due to Roman Reigns' dominance over the past two years. RAW, in turn, added both Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis. Gargano, however, has a higher ceiling.

Baron Corbin also joined the roster as Rey Mysterio jumped on SmackDown so that he wouldn't have to deal with his son. Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul are part-timers who come back for big shows.

It's a shame that the WWE title is tied up with The Tribal Chief because several performers could lead the brand. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Riddle, Lashley, and Finn Balor are main-event level stars.

Monday Nights also features worthy performers like Austin Theory, the Miz, Gargano, Elias, Mustafa Ali, and Dolph Ziggler. The roster has always been in good shape. They just need a major belt for those top-tier stars to pursue.

Grade for RAW's Men's Division - A-

