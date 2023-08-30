Gunther to defend his title against former WWE Champion after Chad Gable? IC title picture explored

Gunther's run as the Intercontinental Champion has been dominant and exciting. He has defended the gold with numerous stars, most recently with Chad Gable. However, an opponent may be in line once his rematch with the Alpha Academy member ends.

Chad Gable and Gunther began their feud when the latter lost to the former in their five-minute challenge a month ago. Since then, Alpha Academy and Imperium have been at odds. Gable even defeated The Ring General in their latest match via a countout. Both stars are set for a rematch on RAW for the Intercontinental Championship next week, but the champion could face a different opponent on the weekend.

The Ring General is not scheduled for next week's WWE Superstar Spectacle. On the other hand, the other Imperium members are set for a major match in the event. One person who could challenge Gunther for the upcoming show is Drew McIntyre.

Like the Austrian star, The Scottish Warrior is not scheduled for a match in India. Both have faced each other in the past and have gained praise for their performances. They could run it back for one more bout for the special show.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci will be in action at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India against Seth Rollins and John Cena on September 8.

How did Gunther feel after losing to Chad Gable on WWE RAW?

Imperium attacked Chad Gable this week on RAW

The Ring General's loss last week was significant; it was his first defeat since debuting on the main roster last year. From the looks of it, the Imperium member also knows how much his loss meant.

The Intercontinental Champion addressed his loss and shared his legacy's importance to him and how it was vital for him to win since he plans to continue being a champion.

"I'm definitely taking pride in my title reign. Ever since I came to the main roster, it didn't take too long until I got my hands on the Intercontinental Championship. Since then, I can leave my own mark and legacy on the title and in the same process, building my own legacy. I've been doing it my way, the way I've always expressed myself in the ring, I'm still doing that and that's something I'm very proud of, obviously. Wins and losses in wrestling are something different than in other sports, but in my situation, it's very important to win because I plan to stay Intercontinental Champion," said Gunther.

Who else will be in action for Superstar Spectacle?

Only two matches are announced for the upcoming India show in Hyderabad. Aside from Imperium, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to defend their tag team titles against Sanga and Veer of Indus Sher.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see if Gunther can continue his legendary Intercontinental Championship reign or if a new champion will be crowned.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE