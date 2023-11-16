Gunther has been pinned on the WWE main roster: When did it happen?

Gunther has dominated WWE's main roster since being called up to SmackDown last year. He is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the company's history and hasn't suffered many losses since making the transition. However, he was surprisingly pinned on a big stage once.

Although Gunther officially debuted on the main roster in 2022, he appeared at a major premium live event a few years ago. In 2019, NXT went up against RAW and SmackDown for Survivor Years. As of this writing, it was the first and only time the developmental brand went to war with WWE's other shows.

The Ring General joined Tommaso Ciampa, Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, and Keith Lee in Team NXT. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Mustafa Ali, and Shorty G (aka Chad Gable) represented Team SmackDown. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Ricochet were on Team RAW.

During the multi-man elimination match, Gunther was pinned for the first time on the main roster by Drew McIntyre. Moreover, he was the first person eliminated from team NXT.

Was Gunther mad about being pinned at Survivor Series 2019?

The former Walter at Survivor Series 2019

Many fans were shocked to see the former NXT UK Champion being pinned within the first three minutes of the high-profile match. However, the Imperium leader was not bothered by it.

In a chat with Steve Fall on Ten Count, Gunther shared that the loss wasn't harmful. It helped his character and added to his popularity. The RAW Superstar said that it was a humbling experience.

"Yeah, that's just how things go sometimes. There's not much you can say. There was a decision that was made, and you go along with it and try to make the best out of it. I don't think it was negative (...) When I started doing my bit in that match and then getting eliminated early, I think that did something to me (...) I think it added to my popularity in that sense because a lot of people spoke about it. I think no harm was done, and everybody needs to take a humbling experience here and there. So, I'm totally fine with it."

When was Gunther's latest televised loss in WWE?

The Intercontinental Champion suffered his latest televised loss against Chad Gable on RAW. The Alpha Academy member defeated him in August this year via countout.

It remains to be seen if The Ring General can continue his dominant reign as Intercontinental Champion in the coming months.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer