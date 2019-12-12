Hall Of Famer thinks Sonya Deville might be frustrated with her spot in WWE

Sonya Deville

While it's been a great ride in 2019 for the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Ronda Rousey, one woman on SmackDown who hasn't had the same luck is Sonya Deville. WWE Hall Of Famer X-Pac recently trained with the former MMA fighter in California and revealed that "she may or may not be creatively frustrated like other people in WWE." SEScoops.com carried a report on the Legend's thoughts.

Spot in the WWE Women's Division

Every person in the WWE does not experience the same sort of success as the top Superstars (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Flair, Lynch). That doesn't stop the performers who might be in a tougher spot on the roster from trying to advance their positions in the company.

Deville is still aligned with Mandy Rose as Fire and Desire after the WWE Draft, but the two ladies have been used more lately as enhancement talents for the likes of Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss and others. Because of that use on the Blue brand, X-Pac tried to gauge how Deville might be feeling about her spot in the WWE in 2019.

“She’s good, there are a lot of great things going on in her life” Waltman stated. “Total Divas, that’s an awesome gig. She may or may not be creatively frustrated like other people in WWE, I’m not sure."

" If they [creative] aren’t doing something with you currently like you have to do something to maintain a positive attitude. Otherwise you end up like one of those poisonous people. It’s really difficult maintain a positive attitude. I can’t say that I was like that myself, not everyone was politically plugged in like I was. They [creative] put up with way more [expletive] with me than they would the average person.”

Fire and Desire in 2020?

X-Pac did bring up a good point about the personal successes that Deville has had outside of the ring. She's in a positive relationship and has been featured on Total Divas. That might work with her life outside of the ring but the former MMA fighter would have every right to be frustrated (if she is). Most stars/wrestlers aspire to be the best in their fields regardless of the opportunities they may or may not get.

Deville has untapped potential but is only 26. If she chooses, she could have many years ahead of her. But with plans for the bigger PPVs likely still going to the Four Horsewomen and a few other ladies, it wouldn't be all that shocking if the former Tough Enough contestant expressed some type of frustration.