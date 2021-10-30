Halloween comes to WWE: a look at Halloween-inspired gear.

Halloween weekend is here, and if you need last-minute inspiration, what better place to look than the Superstars of WWE?

While some fans might consider ring gear trivial, the reality is it's a great way for wrestlers to have some fun and show off what they love. We have seen wrestlers show their love for comic books, video games, and fairytales along with a whole host of strange little interests in their attire.

#5 WWE Superstars get Nostalgic with their Ring Gear

The New Day are the Kings of group costumes in WWE

Many current WWE Superstars are 80’s and 90’s kids so it is only logical that they would take inspiration for their ring gear from TV and Film from that time period. We saw The New Day rock a Dragonball Z inspired look at WrestleMania 33 when they hosted the show, but they are not the only ones to do this.

Someone who will pop up a lot on this list is Alexa Bliss, who along with Nikki Cross wore a Toy Story inspired look in 2019, with Bliss dressed as Buzz Lightyear while Cross was Rex the dinosaur. If you want to go down the Toy Story route this Halloween, there are so many options to go for and is always great fun for a group costume.

Everything connected to the 80’s and 90’s makes for great group Halloween costumes with ensemble casts and team ups being huge in that era. Other examples are Seth Rollins channeling the White Ranger while Naomi has in the past dressed as the Pink Ranger on WWE TV, making the Power Rangers a 'go-to' costume idea.

Another aspect of this effort to include nostalgic childhood memories into wrestling attire has been adopted not just by The New Day and Alexa Bliss but also Zelina Vega who is an avid gamer. Last month we saw Shayna Baszler mix up her gear in honor of one of her favorite games, War Hammer.

It’s cool to be a geek, so lets embrace it and reference all of the things that make us who we are.

