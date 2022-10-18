Has Dexter Lumis ever spoken on WWE TV?

Dexter Lumis is one of the WWE Superstars who expresses his emotions through feelings and actions. However, there was one exception due to a special occasion shared with a fellow superstar.

The former NXT Superstar engaged in a romantic storyline with Indi Hartwell. The relationship between the two was not perceived well by Johnny Gargano, one of Hartwell's stablemates from The Way and Lumis' former rival.

Still, Indi and Dexter started dating on-screen, leading to a wedding during an episode of NXT 2.0 on September 14, 2021. During the celebration, multiple stars joined them inside the ring and were later joined by Beth Phoenix to officiate the wedding.

After Gargano walked Hartwell down the aisle, she delivered a heartfelt vow to her on-screen partner. When it was Dexter's time for his vows, he only gave a mere thumbs up. Surprisingly, Dexter Lumis spoke his first words on TV when he said "I do" before the couple was announced as husband and wife.

The couple split up due to Lumis' release in April this year. However, the couple had a quick reunion on an episode of NXT after he returned to WWE, but it was quickly cut short due to Lumis' arrest.

Dexter Lumis was recently attacked on WWE RAW

The former NXT star returned to the company in August, where he appeared as an audience member before being escorted out. Since his return, he has targeted The Miz and even kidnapped and stalked him. After months of embarrassment and clashes, The A-Lister finally got his revenge.

The two superstars were scheduled for a match on the recent episode of RAW where Dexter Lumis would receive a contract if he won. However, his opponent attacked him from behind while Lumis was making his entrance.

It will be interesting to see what happens next with the mysterious character and what Dexter's next steps will be against The Miz.

