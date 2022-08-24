"Can't wait for it to happen" - WWE fans believe 26-year-old star could join Dexter Lumis on the main roster

Fans are hoping to see Indi Hartwell join Dexter Lumis on WWE's main roster after the pairing's short reunion on NXT.

On the previous episode of NXT, Indi received a letter from Dexter Lumis after he made a surprise return to the company. For the developmental brand’s latest show, fans got to see InDex reunite, although it was short-lived.

After the segment, fans believed that this marked Hartwell's last day at the developmental brand as she is now set to debut on RAW with Dexter soon:

Some fans expressed their excitement over the reunion:

MKVszn @Sajizzle My opinion of you as a human being is determined 100% on how invested you are in the #InDex storyline My opinion of you as a human being is determined 100% on how invested you are in the #InDex storyline

Gladys S @thatdariachick and yet, they need to be apart.....for now. Seeing the #InDex reunion made me so happy. That's how it should have ended. They are still togetherand yet, they need to be apart.....for now. Seeing the #InDex reunion made me so happy. That's how it should have ended. They are still together ❤ and yet, they need to be apart.....for now.

Meanwhile, many fans praised how the segment was set up. While some considered it the best segment of the night, some claimed it was the best of the year:

Chanandler Bong @JoshbyGosh1982 @indi_hartwell @SshawOfficial Still thinking about that #InDex reunion last night on #WWENXT Literally cannot wait to see what happens next and how they find a way to be together. Still thinking about that #InDex reunion last night on #WWENXT Literally cannot wait to see what happens next and how they find a way to be together. ❤️ @indi_hartwell @SshawOfficial

The former NXT Superstar was arrested after he caused multiple disturbances on WWE RAW. During its most recent episode, he kidnapped The Miz, who is still missing as of this writing.

Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis got married last year in WWE NXT

The on-screen relationship between InDex all started while her on-screen husband was feuding with Johnny Gargano.

Despite numerous protests from Candace LeRae and Johnny, Indi admitted her feelings towards Lumis. Gargano and Lumis even engaged in a Love Her Or Lose Her Match, which saw the former take the victory, but Hartwell stayed beside her partner.

The pairing got engaged in August 2021 after the female superstar proposed inside the ring after a mixed tag team match. In September, they finally got married with Beth Phoenix officiating the wedding and the NXT roster in attendance.

Now that Lumis is back in the company and Indi has settled her business in the developmental brand, it's possible that the pairing could finally make their reunion on the main-roster once the returning talent is released.

Do you want to see InDex on WWE's main-roster? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

