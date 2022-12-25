"Has a sense of style about him" - WWE legend John Cena once named his 'man crush'

Since his main roster debut in 2002, John Cena has been one of the most popular WWE Superstars. Quite a few female superstars and celebrities have admitted to having a crush on the Leader of the Cenation, including Liv Morgan and Sophie Turner.

Fans would remember the time Cena spoke about his "man crush." Answering random questions in a Vanity Fair video on YouTube in 2017, the 16-time world champion revealed that his man crush is none other than Hollywood star Kevin Hart.

"Kevin Hart. Like what he does. Funny guy. He has a sense of style about him. A lot of energy," he said. [5:44 - 5:49]

John Cena is not the only WWE legend who likes Kevin Hart. The 43-year-old Hollywood star is a close friend of The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson). The Brahma Bull recently described his friendship with Hart as "just two dudes who work hard and love giving each other sh*t."

John Cena recently returned to WWE

Over the past few years, John Cena has transitioned into a part-time superstar. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Cenation has been focusing on his acting career, starring in several movies and TV shows.

However, the 16-time world champion recently appeared on SmackDown to reveal himself as Kevin Owens' partner as they get ready to go head-to-head against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the December 30 episode. The match will be the first for Cena since August 2021, when he lost to The Tribal Chief in a Universal Championship match at SummerSlam.

Recent reports now suggest that the 45-year-old could also compete at WrestleMania 39. According to rumors, Cena could go head-to-head against the current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

