"I was 12-15 years older" - When former WWE Diva got attracted to John Cena during his tryout match

John Cena kicked off his professional wrestling career in late 1999. About a year later, he joined WWE. As he had his tryout match in the Stamford-based company, former Diva Dawn Marie peeked through the curtains to watch him as she revealed on an episode of Cafe de Rene a few months ago.
The 52-year-old disclosed that she thought he was "a good-looking guy."
"I remember him [John Cena] on his tryout match with his little mohawk and his green and white shorts, right? And I was looking out the curtains looking because, whenever there was a good-looking guy I had to watch, right? Something like this [laughs]. And then Johnny Ace and JR were like right here behind me somewhere watching. Hey, I'm a girl I don't know what they're talking about so I was listening and I'm watching and, right away you know Cena had something, like [snaps her fingers] you knew it," she said. [From 0:31 to 0:56]
After the match, Marie had a short conversation with the former WWE Champion. They later became close friends.
"He came through, he talked to them [JR and Johnny Ace], and I go, I'm looking through the curtain, I go, 'hey kid, come here,' [laughs]. He's like, 'yeah?' I go, 'listen, you didn't hear this from me, these are the things they said, you got something.' I go, 'you got something,' and I go, 'ok, bye.' And it's so funny because me and Cena became so close after that because you know. But I was an old lady. I called him kid because I was 12-15 years older than him," she added. [From 1:12 to 1:41]
In 2004, Cena and Dawn Marie flirted with each other on-screen in a few segments on SmackDown. The two also teamed up to face Billy Kidman and Torrie Wilson at WWE Rebellion in 2002. However, they lost the bout.
Dawn Marie got fired from WWE in 2005
After spending about three years in ECW, Dawn Marie joined the Stamford-based company in 2002. She spent nearly three years in WWE, during which she had a controversial feud with Torrie Wilson, before getting released from her contract in July 2005 while on maternity leave.
Following her departure, the former Diva worked on the independent circuit for a few years before retiring from professional wrestling. The 52-year-old is now working as a nurse.
