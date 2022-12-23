"Got that bad boy thing" - When John Cena revealed which WWE star is more handsome than him

In 2000, John Cena signed with WWE. Randy Orton also joined the company during the same year. The two superstars made their main roster debuts two years later on SmackDown. Over the next two decades, they became two of the most accomplished superstars in the company's history.

During a Q&A session on GQ, a fan asked Cena who was more handsome between himself and Randy Orton. The Leader of the Cenation did not hesitate to choose his long-time WWE rival.

"The answer is Randy Orton. I mean, he's got the sleeve tattoos. And he's like got that bad boy thing going on," he said. [4:35 - 4:40]

Orton and Cena had a historic rivalry in WWE. They shared the ring on many occasions since their time in developmental. Their last one-on-one bout came in 2017 when The Leader of the Cenation defeated The Viper on SmackDown.

HD👌🏻👌🏻 @harshitdwivedi_ My favorite John Cena vs Randy Orton.



1. I Quit Match.

2. Iron Man Match.

3. HIAC, 2014.

4. TLC,2013.

5. SummerSlam,2007. My favorite John Cena vs Randy Orton.1. I Quit Match.2. Iron Man Match.3. HIAC, 2014.4. TLC,2013.5. SummerSlam,2007. https://t.co/w3w8VJdG3p

Randy Orton and John Cena are friends in real life despite their WWE rivalry

Despite their historic rivalry in the Stamford-based company, John Cena and Randy Orton have a good relationship in real life. During their early days on the main roster, the two superstars were travel partners. Over the years, they developed a friendship.

In an interview with After the Bell, The Viper praised The Leader of the Cenation, stating that he had learned from him.

"And John Cena. God, I hate saying it, but I learned a lot from that m***********. I really did. Talk about slowing down and breathing and listening to the people. He was a master. He was a f****** ninja at listening to the crowd," he said.

HeelBayBay @OldHeelBayBay Unpopular opinion: John Cena Vs Randy Orton is one of the best feuds of all time, just because they had so many matches shouldn’t devalue how great the feud was. Unpopular opinion: John Cena Vs Randy Orton is one of the best feuds of all time, just because they had so many matches shouldn’t devalue how great the feud was. https://t.co/lMcrrM9mSi

