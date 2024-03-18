Has Triple H dropped the ball with 41-year-old WWE Superstar? Analyzing his booking

Ever since Triple H took over the creative reigns of WWE, there have been many positive changes that he has made to the product. He brought back several stars to the company and has pushed some of the newer stars into the limelight. However, some fans feel The Game may have dropped the ball with LA Knight. In this article, we take a look at LA Knight's booking over the past few months.

LA Knight was at the peak of his popularity when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. Despite his massive popularity, Knight still finds himself without a title around his waist. So what went wrong for him?

One could argue that Knight's popularity peaked at the time when Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were spearheading the main event scene. With clear plans in place for both Rollins and Reigns until WrestleMania, and given the fact that Cody Rhodes was seen as the eventual successor to Reigns, the chances of Knight winning a world title seemed rather bleak.

And Gunther having a strong hold over the Intercontinental Championship belt meant that Knight wasn't going to dethrone him either. However, there was always the possibility of Knight winning the United States Championship but that hasn't happened either.

Perhaps it isn't so much as poor booking as much as WWE questioning whether Knight's popularity was just a flash in the pan. His gimmick didn't help his cause in this regard. What apparently got Knight over was the fact that he was seen as a throwback to The Rock. Everything, from the way he talked to the way he carried himself, resembled The Great One which could've been a worrying factor and WWE was right to worry.

With The Rock himself back in the fold for WrestleMania 40, Knight's popularity has waned a bit. While he still gets a pop from the crowd, it isn't as big as it used to be. So it's not really a case of Triple H dropping the ball but whether Knight will be able to switch things up and hold on to his popularity. If he manages to do that, then without a doubt, he will be champion before the year is over.

Triple H reportedly didn't realize the potential of Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay is currently one of the top wrestlers in the world. He recently left New Japan Pro-Wrestling and signed with AEW where he has competed in two stellar matches this year already. However, before he could join AEW, he was offered a contract by WWE which he apparently turned down.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that Triple H didn't see the true potential of Will Ospreay and offered him less money.

"I just think that if Paul Levesque is watching this, he's going like, 'Holy f*ck!' They know he's a good wrestler, but I don't think they know that he's a charismatic person and talker and can get over. I know people in WWE, when this was going down, it was becoming very clear he was going to AEW and not WWE. They offered a lot less money, and I know people there were going like, 'He [Triple H] didn't realize.' They knew but he didn't realize and thought, 'Ah, he's one of these great workers!''' said Meltzer.

Triple H seems to have certainly dropped the ball when it came to signing Will Ospreay as he could've been a huge star in WWE.

Poll : Do you think LA Knight will win his first major championship in WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion