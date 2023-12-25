Has Triple H given up on WWE RAW star he re-signed? Exploring 30-week absence

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has delivered unforgettable moments for fans in 2023. The King of Kings has consistently impressed fans with stellar match cards on premium live events, adding an extra layer of excitement to every show.

However, a major question has arisen recently due to the absence of Dexter Lumis from the weekly programming, as he hasn't appeared in the company for the past 30 weeks.

For those not aware, Dexter's last appearance in the company was a match against Akira Tozawa on an episode of Main Event on May 29, 2023. His last appearance on Monday Night RAW dates back even further, participating in a Battle Royal on May 15, 2023.

Since his rehire in the company, Triple H hasn't even booked Dexter Lumis in a significant way, leading to speculation about The King of Kings giving up on him.

Contrary to such assumptions, recent reports indicate that Dexter is ready to make his WWE comeback whenever the company is ready for his creative plans. Additionally, during his hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, he appeared in a TV show, suggesting that he might currently be busy with shooting commitments.

Furthermore, recently reliable sources BWE seemingly confirm that plans for Lumis are not yet concluded, and Triple H may have something inspired planned for his return to WWE.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold when the 39-year-old star makes his return to the company and how Triple H will book him upon his comeback.

Triple H might be planning for a huge return at Elimination Chamber 2024

Elimination Chamber 2024 is gearing up to be one of the upcoming international premium live events for the company. It is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, Australia.

Recent reports suggest that Triple H may bring back the Hollywood star, The Rock, for this event. The last time the People's Champion appeared on television was during an episode of SmackDown in September 2023, where he shared a segment with Pat McAfee and Austin Theory.

According to the latest reports, tourism officials have made a bold pitch to entice The People's Champion into making an appearance at the Elimination Chamber 2024 event. It stated that:

"What ability does the host have to dictate key talent to participate in a standalone premium live event? For example, could we aim to secure alumni such as Dwayne Johnson?” Tourism WA staff asked. WWE’s response was redacted." [H/T The West Australian]

It's important to note that there is currently no official confirmation regarding The Rock's appearance at Elimination Chamber 2024.

However, if The Great One makes an appearance, it would undoubtedly help the company generate a significant amount of buzz for the event.

