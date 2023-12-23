Has WWE already embarked on Roman Reigns' downfall in 2024? 5 signs that prove it

Trouble seems to be brewing for Roman Reigns. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion finds himself in a compromising position ahead a potential blockbuster match in 2024.

According to Nick Aldis, The Tribal Chief will face the winner of a triple threat match between AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The SmackDown General Manager announced the match during the December 22, 2023, episode of the blue brand. All three men have bad blood with The Bloodline and won’t stop until they get their hands on The Head of the Table. But that’s not the only thing that appears to cause problems for Reigns and his faction.

Here are five reasons Roman Reigns’ downfall is imminent in 2024:

#5. New Sheriff in Town

Triple H relieved Adam Pearce of double duties on the October 13, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Game made Pearce RAW’s General Manager while introducing Nick Aldis as his counterpart on the blue brand.

Aldis has shown thus far that he’s not one to be messed with. The former NWA Worlds Champion stood up to Roman Reigns when The Tribal Chief questioned his decision of booking the triple threat match between Orton, Knight, and Styles for SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution.

#4. Stacked SmackDown roster

The landscape of SmackDown completely changed following the 2023 WWE Draft. The blue brand gained a litany of incredible superstars. Some of these men have already crossed paths with Roman Reigns in the past.

Then there’s a new breed of up and coming superstars on the roster. The SmackDown roster is arguably the most stacked it’s been in years. It seems the fans might see new faces show up to challenge and possibly dethrone The Tribal Chief in 2024.

#3. Return of old rivals

Roman Reigns has faced almost every big name on the WWE roster for as long as he’s been with the company. The Tribal Chief has beaten the likes of Triple H, The Undertaker, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar, to name a few.

That being said, Reigns is probably aware that his ascent to the top has only put a huge target on his back. He thought he got rid of stars such as Randy Orton and AJ Styles. He was proved wrong, as both men are now back on SmackDown and they want Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#2. Solo Sikoa as Roman Reigns’ Tribal Heir

Solo Sikoa is one of the most protected stars on the WWE roster today. The former Street Champion continues to receive a steady push on the roster. What’s more, he’s next in line to succeed Reigns as the Master of the Island of Relevancy.

Many fans believe Reigns anointing Sikoa as the Tribal Heir will only cause more problems for the Tribal Chief in 2024. The Enforcer acts on pure instincts and he may not want to play the side act to the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#1. CM Punk’s arrival

CM Punk and Roman Reigns are no strangers to each other. In fact, the Big Dog is the only member of The Shield with a singles win over The Straight Edge Superstar in a WWE ring. Plus, he’s the current client of Paul Heyman – someone whom Punk has a storied history with.

The Second City Saint namedropped The Tribal Chief during a promo on SmackDown earlier. Punk also almost knocked on The Bloodline’s locker room backstage, but refrained from doing so. It remains to be seen if Punk will be the star to end Reigns’ historic run at the top in 2024.

Fans can check out SmackDown results here.