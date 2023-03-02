"Have fun King," "Love this change of character" - WWE Universe praises Mustafa Ali following cryptic update

Mustafa Ali has a new positive attitude and some in the WWE Universe love the character change, while others do not.

The 36-year-old has never captured a title in WWE, despite being one of the best in-ring talents on the roster for the duration of his career. For whatever reason, the former RETRIBUTION leader has never been a big star on the main roster and his fans are hoping his new gimmick will change that.

Mustafa picked up a victory over Dolph Ziggler on a recent episode of RAW and has been overly positive about everything. He took to Twitter to announce his "very limited tour dates" and instructed his fans to bring signs and positive vibes to WWE shows.

"Fans are now saying that it’s “illegal to hate on Mustafa Ali!”🚫🤬 Their words, not mine! 🙏🏽 🫶🏽🗣️ I’m gonna shower you ALL with L💚VE and P➕SITIVE VIBES☀️ as I hit the road for these VERY LIMITED dates! Don’t miss out! Bring your “GO ALI” signs 🪧. I’ll bring all of my ❤️!!," tweeted Mustafa Ali.

Wrestling fans responded to Ali's cryptic update and many said that they were enjoying his new character.

Mustafa Ali adopts a new mindset after defeating Dolph Ziggler on WWE RAW

Mustafa Ali defeated veteran Dolph Ziggler on a recent episode of RAW in a match that only lasted a few minutes.

The 36-year-old was interviewed by Byron Saxton on RAW Talk after the show and he claimed that there will be no more complaints moving forward. Ali vowed to only have positive thoughts and will focus on the love from his fans.

"From now on, no more complaining. Only positive thoughts. Only positive thoughts for Mustafa Ali. And Byron I'm not just focused on the outcome of tonight's match. I'm focusing on the OUTPOUR of love and support that I got tonight. Did you hear them? The floors were shaking! The roof blew off the minute I walked into that arena. Byron...they love me. They really REALLY love me," said Ali. [0:25 - 0:53]

Mustafa's career has been shaky thus far on the main roster. His in-ring work has always been phenomenal, but he's never been able to become a wrestler people tune in to see. It will be fascinating to see if this is the gimmick that finally connects with the WWE Universe.

Do you find Ali's new overly positive WWE character entertaining? Sound off in the comments section below.

