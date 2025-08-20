"He’s a b*tch to work with" - 5 Times this controversial former WWE star publicly called out superstars

For most of the time, WWE Superstars maintain professionalism both in and outside the ring. There are only a few rare instances when a star decides to go off-script or take public digs at their colleagues. However, this one former WWE star, with his laid-back attitude, has often opted not to hold himself back with his comments.Matt Riddle was once one of the most beloved superstars in the company, especially during his time as Randy Orton's tag team partner. However, the former UFC fighter has seemingly made a lot of enemies during his time in the promotion and continues to take shots at them even after his exit.The 39-year-old doesn't like to hold himself back and has called out superstars and legends. He even went as far as to call out Brock Lesnar and to confront Goldberg in real life. Keeping his recent comments regarding CM Punk in mind, here are five times Riddle publicly called out superstars.#5. CM Punk is a &quot;b*tch to work with&quot;Matt Riddle has called out CM Punk on multiple occasions. His recent callout of the former WWE Champion was during an interview with TMZ's Inside The Ring podcast.The former United States Champion revealed that he still has good friends within the WWE roster, who have been critical of Punk. Riddle said:&quot;I have good friends on the roster that still say he’s a b*tch to work with. If he didn’t generate the amount of money and attention that he does, he wouldn’t be there. Kudos to him, the guy packs an arena, he sells tickets, he sells merchandise… Right now, hats off to him, he’s killing it.&quot; [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]On September 22, 2023, Riddle confirmed his exit from the WWE. Two months later, Punk returned to the company at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.#4. Riddle wanted to retire Brock LesnarMatt Riddle expressed his desire to retire Brock Lesnar while he was part of the NXT roster. Even WWE itself acknowledged Riddle's ambitious goals, but of course, those goals never came to fruition.In 2020, Matt Riddle and Lesnar had a brief conversation backstage ahead of the Royal Rumble. Riddle himself detailed how things went down when he came face-to-face with Lesnar, who clearly wasn't interested in facing the former United States Champion. During an interview with TalkSport, Riddle revealed:&quot;Then, of course, [Paul] Heyman and his security guard - I won't mention his name [laughs] - him and his security guard come up to me and basically told me I had no chance in hell - it was very Vince McMahon like [laughs] - no chance in hell that I was going to get that match with him and I'd have better luck doing something else. And I'll be honest, at first, I was just like awww [disappointed], I got this far and you're literally holding me like this [tightly]. Like, he's holding me like we're friends but we're not. And then he [Lesnar] tells me 'it's never going to happen.'&quot;#3. Seth Rollins' beef with Riddle is no secretSeth Rollins' &quot;your wife left you&quot; promo against Matt Riddle quickly became one of the talking points of the WWE, especially back in 2022 when they were feuding.Speaking to TMZ's Inside The Ring podcast, the former WWE star revealed what went down between him and Rollins at the time. The Original Bro claimed that Rollins didn't let him speak about his wife, Becky Lynch, while Riddle basically gave The Visionary the green light to talk about his family.While Rollins did claim on the IMPAULSIVE podcast that he and Riddle have sorted the issues between them, the latter certainly hasn't forgotten about the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.#2. Matt Riddle thinks he could beat Roman Reigns in a cage or the streetMatt Riddle and Roman Reigns crossed paths on SmackDown, with Riddle unsuccessfully challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2022. One-half of RK-Bro was out for revenge for his then tag team partner, Randy Orton, who was taken out by The Bloodline.However, in real life, things seemingly got a lot worse between the two superstars. Riddle took a dig at Reigns for his &quot;Needle Mover&quot; persona and later wrote an apology to him. The former WWE star claimed that he heard Reigns call him a &quot;b*tch&quot; the next time they crossed paths. Riddle and the OTC were also kept apart from each other due to their real-life issues, according to Matt Camp.Riddle recently commented on Reigns, stating that he can beat the OTC1 in a street fight or inside the cage. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#1. Matt Riddle has had his fair share of issues with WWE Hall of Famer GoldbergMatt Riddle has quite an impressive list of superstars he has beef with in real life. One of them is Hall of Famer Goldberg. While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Riddle admitted that he wasn't a big fan of Da Man's in-ring style.Eventually, the two superstars crossed paths during SummerSlam in 2019 in a tense meeting backstage, where Goldberg said to Riddle that he wasn't &quot;his bro.&quot; However, according to The Original Bro himself, it did appear that the beef between him and the WCW legend was squashed after they shared drinks on a plane ride from Saudi Arabia.