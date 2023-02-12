"He's so big, I'd have to climb up his thigh" - When Davina McCall wanted to marry former WWE star

In 2018, British TV presenter Davina McCall attended Monday Night RAW. Although she did not seem like a lifelong WWE fan, the 55-year-old is an admirer of WWE legend The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson).

Eight-time WWE Champion The Rock is one of the most influential names in pro wrestling. With his in-ring career starting in 1996, The Brahma Bull made a name for himself by becoming one of the most charismatic wrestlers of all time. He then moved to Hollywood, where he awed fans and critics with his acting.

In an interview with The Sun in 2018, McCall spoke about her admiration for The Brahma Bull, revealing that she had been sending him messages on Twitter.

"I think Dwayne Johnson is hardworking, gives more than is expected, funny . . . I want to meet him. I'm literally sending him messages all the time, I'm thinking 'persist, persist! He's so big, I'd have to climb up his thigh. I just think he's a nice guy, a really nice guy, great, positive energy. I have a blue tick next to my name so I'm sort of thinking, 'Do you think Dwayne Johnson is going to look at his tweets and go, 'Oh hang on, there's a blue tick from a British girl, I'm gonna click on her. And oh, she seems like a nice person, I'm going to answer her'?' He hasn't yet," she said.

The former presenter of Big Brother then jokingly stated that she wanted to marry The Rock.

"I think The Rock seems like, and it's not that I want to marry him, well, I do actually want to marry him, he seems like the nicest guy," she added.

In another interview with the Is It Just Me podcast, McCall expressed her desire to meet the multi-time WWE Champion.

Adele is also a fan of WWE legend The Rock

Growing up, British singer Adele was a wrestling fan. During an appearance on NikkieTutorials on YouTube in 2021, The 34-year-old revealed that her favorite superstar was The Rock.

Although Adele stated that she did not have a crush on The Brahma Bull, she disclosed that she wanted to meet him and become his friend.

"Oh, yeah, it's not like I've got a crush or anything. He's amazing. He's just incredible. I just want him to be my mate. I want him to be my friend," Adele added. [H/T Today.com]

Nearly a week ago, the two megastars met for the first time at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Rock even presented Adele with the best pop solo performance Grammy and dubbed her "best friend."

The former WWE Champion was also rumored to be a part of WrestleMania 39 as he was slated to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. However, those plans seem to have been scrapped, as the latest reports reveal that The Great One doesn't think he is in the shape to make his in-ring return.

