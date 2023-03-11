Head booker of rival wrestling promotion, legendary world champion - 5 stars who could induct Rey Mysterio into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

WWE SmackDown featured an incredible feel-good moment for fans of pro wrestling. The legendary and iconic Rey Mysterio was announced as an inductee in the 2023 Hall of Fame.

Mysterio has been wrestling professionally for over three decades now, earning critical acclaim for his incredible work in Mexico, ECW, WCW, and World Wrestling Entertainment. A wonderful video package aired to highlight his career, and he came out to the ring to give a short speech.

While his speech to the crowd in Pennsylvania was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio, fans are still thrilled to learn that the Lucha legend will take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame on March 31st, 2023.

While the WWE Universe now knows Rey is going into the prestigious Hall of Fame, his inductor is yet to be revealed.

After having such an incredible career, there are dozens of people who could speak highly about Rey on the grand stage, but who are the likely candidates to do so?

Below are five stars who could induct Rey Mysterio into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame.

#5. Mick Foley has revealed he's been asked to induct somebody into the WWE Hall of Fame

#WWE Mick Foley says he got a text from someone he hasn’t talked to in years, who’s going into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year and wants him to induct them. #WWE HOF #MickFoley Mick Foley says he got a text from someone he hasn’t talked to in years, who’s going into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year and wants him to induct them. #WWE #WWEHOF #MickFoley https://t.co/tLdJYtzxLu

Mick Foley is a pro wrestling icon and is one of the most beloved figures of all time, perhaps best known to fans as Mankind. Former Cactus Jack is also a multi-time world champion. The man who once competed as Dude Love is even a WWE Hall of Famer.

The Hardcore Legend is currently working with WWE on their Most Wanted Treasures show for the A&E Network. He also makes select appearances at signings and even has his own podcast with Conrad Thompson called Foley Is Pod.

While Foley is an out-of-the-box choice to induct The Master of the 619, The Hardcore Legend did recently reveal that he was asked to induct a mystery superstar at the ceremony.

Despite their limited on-screen interactions, both are barrier-breaking beloved figures. That alone could be why Mick potentially steps up for Rey.

#4. Konnan and Rey Mysterio are long-time friends

SlappadabRo_WwE @SlappadaBRO_WWE Konnan is the one who should be inducting Rey Mysterio in the WWE Hall of Fame. Those two have a longer history than many realise. Konnan is the one who should be inducting Rey Mysterio in the WWE Hall of Fame. Those two have a longer history than many realise. https://t.co/EMRVRJh09U

Konnan is one of the biggest stars in Mexican wrestling history. While he hasn't spent much time working with WWE, he also found success in the United States as a member of the WCW roster during the Attitude Era.

K-Dawg is currently the head booker for AAA in Mexico. The creative mind has worked with numerous top companies over the years, including Major League Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling, and even All Elite Wrestling.

The legendary podcast host helped Rey Mysterio become a star in the United States. The two are long-time best friends, and there's certainly a chance that Konnan could be the one to induct his good friend into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame later this month.

#3. Edge & Rey are former tag team champions

Rey Mysterio and Edge

Edge is an extremely accomplished WWE Superstar. The lifelong fan wrestled in the indies until getting signed by the promotion. From there, he captured virtually every title available to him.

He even won prestigious matches such as The Royal Rumble, the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and the King of the Ring Tournament.

The Rated R Superstar is amazingly still a semi-active in-ring competitor. Edge is currently part of the RAW brand and is seemingly set for a major WrestleMania match against Finn Balor. He's openly discussed retiring this year, although that remains to be seen.

It would make sense for the WWE Hall of Famer to induct Rey. Edge and Rey are long-time friends who even once held tag team gold together.

Their on-screen relationship was highlighted as recently as last fall. Could The Rated R Superstar be the one to induct Mysterio into the Hall of Fame?

#2. Santos Escobar has been linked to Rey on television

Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar is an exciting star from Mexico. The talented superstar found success in his home country, on Lucha Underground, and on NXT. While on the black & gold brand, Santos captured the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Escobar is the leader of Legado Del Fantasma, an exciting faction on SmackDown. The group also consists of Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

Rey and Santos have formed an on-screen bond in recent weeks, with respect and admiration shared between the two lucha stars. Given Escobar's legitimate respect for everything Mysterio has done, he could be a great choice to induct Rey into the Hall of Fame.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could induct his father despite their on-screen issues

Rhea Ripley, Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most despised stars in WWE today. He first broke into the industry alongside Rey, and the two even captured tag team gold together, but they had a very public split last year.

The young Mysterio is currently appearing on both RAW and SmackDown alongside Rhea Ripley. He's a member of The Judgment Day, a group that also features Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest.

Despite Dominik and Rey having a very public split and remaining at odds on television, Dom may be the best choice to induct his father into the Hall of Fame. If WWE is willing to put kayfabe aside for one night, the controversial star could share in the biggest honor of his father's career.

