Heavily rumored star set for WWE return to tag with Bloodline member – 4 blockbuster feuds if Andrade El Idolo teams up with Charlotte Flair in WWE 

A former WWE United States Champion could soon be returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut. According to reports, Andrade El Idolo is expected to return to the company he once called home.

Prior to this alleged comeback, Andrade spent a handful of years with All Elite Wrestling. There was consistent speculation that he was unhappy and wished to make a return to the Triple H-led World Wrestling Entertainment. It was later confirmed that his deal had expired at the end of 2023, allowing for this return to take place.

According to the previously mentioned report, Charlotte Flair greatly influenced Andrade's return. The pair are married and it makes sense that the two would like to work together, given how much travel is involved in pro wrestling. Beyond that, they could potentially want to work together on-screen.

With that being said, there's a strong chance that Flair and Andrade "Cien" Almas could unite on World Wrestling Entertainment programming. They could team up against other mixed tag teams. This article will look at some of the best possible opponents for the married couple if things do indeed go in that direction.

Below are four blockbuster feuds if Andrade teams up with Charlotte Flair in WWE:

#4 Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are despicable heels

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley is the most dominant woman in WWE today. She's the Women's World Champion, a title she has held since WrestleMania last year. The championship was known as the SmackDown Women's Title back then, but it was updated later in 2023.

Dominik Mysterio is far less dominant, but he has been successful. He's a former tag team champion in WWE. In 2023, he won the NXT North American Championship on two separate occasions.

The Eradicator and Dirty Dom are part of The Judgment Day faction. They're also both vicious heels. While fans respect Rhea, they despise Dominik, which makes for a fun reaction. Andrade and Charlotte fighting the pair would mean the crowd would certainly support the returning star and the former Women's Tag Team Champion.

#3 Naomi is allegedly returning to WWE and could unite with Jimmy Uso

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso is a member of The Bloodline and was previously part of one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history: The Usos. His role in the company right now is mostly that of a flunky, but he could be elevated to a new level at any time.

Naomi is a former WWE star who held the SmackDown Women's Championship while in the promotion. She left in 2022, but reports indicate that she could be on her way back to the promotion, which has fans very excited given the incredible women's division across all three brands.

If Naomi does indeed return to the sports entertainment juggernaut, many expect her to join The Bloodline and unite with Jimmy Uso on-screen. This could eventually lead to the two battling others in tag team matches, including the duo of Andrade and Charlotte Flair.

#2 Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio has a ready-made story

Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega

Rey Mysterio is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest superstars in history. The masked legend has had success in Mexico, Extreme Championship Wrestling, and World Championship Wrestling. In World Wrestling Entertainment, he became a multi-time world champion.

Zelina Vega is attempting to break out of the pack in WWE. She has had some success, being a former Women's Tag Team Champion and Queen's Crown winner, but Vega still hasn't risen to the top of her division. That could potentially change in 2024.

Mysterio and Vega both represent the Latino World Order. Beyond that, both have a long history with Andrade, which could make this bout incredibly interesting. Zelina battling her former client could be such an intriguing turn of events.

#1 Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are top stars

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch is one of the greatest performers in WWE history. She's arguably the best female wrestler ever and has had tremendous success since debuting over a decade ago. The Man has won three different singles championships.

Seth Rollins is another fantastic in-ring performer. He's the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, a title he's managed to hold since WWE Night of Champions 2023. The Visionary has headlined numerous premium live events since debuting as part of The Shield

The pair aren't strangers to working together, as the married stars have successfully teamed up in the past. Given Charlotte and Becky's history and both married couples being extremely talented, the tag team bouts could be show-stealing.

